RotorHub International and Aero Asset Partner To Showcase Heli Market Trends Reports

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RotorHub International and Aero Asset have entered into a partnership to showcase Aero Asset’s annual Heli Market Trends Reports for both single- and twin-engine preowned helicopters. Through this exclusive collaboration, RotorHub International readers will benefit from access to market report content in the magazine and across the media title’s digital platforms.

Heli Market Trends provides essential facts about the preowned helicopter markets. The reports are designed to give readers a comprehensive understanding of the helicopter market, including market key performance indicators such as pricing and availability.

“We are excited to partner with Aero Asset to bring the value of the Heli Market Trends Reports to our growing audience,” said RotorHub International Publisher Mark Howells. “This partnership will provide our readers with valuable insights into the helicopter market along with a heightened sense of the significance and wider context around the data, enabling them to make informed decisions about their investments.”

Pierre-Yves Bled, Aero Asset VP Marketing, said: “We are thrilled to partner with RotorHub International to promote the Heli Market Trends Reports. We believe that our reports provide readers with access to the latest market insights and data-driven analysis of the global preowned helicopter market.”

About RotorHub International

RotorHub International is the only international media portfolio dedicated to the civil and parapublic rotorcraft industry, providing a definitive news resource for this dynamic aviation community. The portfolio consists of a bimonthly magazine, online news platforms and show daily specials. For more information, visit www.rotorhub.com.

About Aero Asset Inc.

Aero Asset is a Toronto, Canada-based helicopter trading firm, with decades of experience selling aircraft worldwide. The company publishes market reports covering both single- and twin-engine preowned helicopters. Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, the Association of Air Medical Services, National Aircraft Finance Association, the European Helicopter Association and the National Business Aviation Association. For more information, go to https://aeroasset.com.

