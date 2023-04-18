GRAMMY Winner Lisa Loeb Writes and Records Song with Summer Campers for Woodcraft Rangers’ Centennial Celebration

We wrote and recorded a song that is special and unique to the Woodcraft experience, and several young campers sing on the recording.”
— Lisa Loeb
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hey Campers! GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, and summer camp champion Lisa Loeb has teamed up with Emmy®-nominated songwriter/co-producer Dan Mackenzie (and a few enthusiastic Woodcraft campers and camp counselors) to write and co-produce a new original campfire song, “Oh, Camp Woodcraft!”
Celebrating 100 years of service to Los Angeles County youth, Camp Woodcraft is one of the longest-running, most inclusive summer camps in the nation, and is an accredited residential camp by the American Camp Association (ACA).
“This was a really fun and meaningful collaboration working with kids to amplify their voices and memorialize their camp stories,” said Lisa Loeb. “We wrote and recorded a song that is special and unique to the Woodcraft experience, and several young campers sing on the recording. Our hope is that this song will be sung and treasured for many years to come.”
At camp, Woodcraft Rangers provides young people with leadership pathways, independence, appreciation for nature and the environment, and the confidence necessary to think creatively. Former campers regularly reflect on their positive experience at Camp Woodcraft – highlighting how sleepaway camp fosters a deep sense of belonging, a condition that is necessary for children to fully express themselves with confidence.
“Lisa Loeb rocks! We are tremendously grateful to Lisa and Dan for lending their talent to this project and for recognizing that Woodcraft Rangers is a special organization worth singing about,” said Helen Santos, Director of Outdoor Education, Woodcraft Rangers. Santos is a leader on the American Camp Association's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Taskforce, helping lead the way for other summer camps to adopt practices that make summer camp safe and accessible for all youth. “It is exciting to have our very own signature camp song that pays tribute to our camp heritage and celebrates our 100-year anniversary.”
“Oh Camp Woodcraft” is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music now.
To give a child a gift of a camp scholarship, donate, or as an employer involve your company in supporting Camp Woodcraft, please visit www.woodcraftrangers.org.
Camp Woodcraft offers a special rate for campers who attend a Woodcraft Rangers afterschool program at a Title 1 partner school, or for families who qualify based on financial need.
“Woodcraft Rangers is one L.A.’s largest, longest running, and most inclusive youth programs, guiding kids and teens as they explore purposeful paths in life,” said Julee Brooks, Woodcraft Rangers CEO. “Our commitment is to create campfire moments all year long that get kids outdoors, singing, creating, having fun together and making priceless memories.”
Woodcraft Rangers was founded in 1922 by Ernest Thompson Seton. Woodcraft made a distinct mark from other youth organizations by its early commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. From the start, Woodcraft challenged the norm by opening its programs to all children from every race, religion and socioeconomic background.
Woodcraft Rangers is at the forefront of expanded learning opportunities in the greater Los Angeles area. Woodcraft programs are rooted in the core belief that every child deserves the opportunity to realize their full potential, and that youth should be active participants in defining their own paths. Programs focus on four major learning pathways: visual and performing arts, sports and wellness, STEM, and youth leadership.
The organization is also recognized as one of California’s original summer camps and is accredited by the American Camp Association. Camp Woodcraft is a week-long residential summer overnight camp located in Mountain Center, near Idyllwild, CA. At least 50% of Woodcraft campers receive scholarships to attend camp and enjoy a wide range of activities including archery, rock wall climbing, and naturalist-led exploration.
Woodcraft Rangers serves 20,000 youth ages 4-18 annually at afterschool enrichment programs, summer day camps and overnight camps. For more information, please visit www.woodcraftrangers.org.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.