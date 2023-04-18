The WiTT Group Announces the Formation of National Advisory Board to Accelerate its Impact on Cancer Patients

I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to work with such a great group of incredible people who see the potential in what we are building.” — Rahul Mahadevan, Founder and CEO of the WiTT Group, Inc.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The WiTT Group™, Inc., a company focused on solving the non-clinical challenges cancer patients face as they go through treatment, is pleased to announce that is has assembled a National Advisory Board to help accelerate its impact on cancer patients. The Advisory Board consists of industry leaders in Digital Health, Oncology, Patient Advocacy, Pharma & Life Science, FinTech, and Nonprofits, and will help guide the company through organizational, operational and go to market strategies.

Members of the WiTT Advisory Board include (in alphabetical order by last name):

• Lori Abrams who previously served as the Vice President of Patient Advocacy and Diversity in Clinical Research at WCG. Prior to that, Lori was the Director of Diversity & Patient Engagement at Bristol-Myers Squibb.

• Rich Bialek was most recently the CEO of Global Technology Partners, a fintech company serving Africa. Prior to that, Rich held leadership roles at VISA.

• Courtnay Caufield is the Chief Nursing Officer at Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital and has held nursing leadership roles at Providence Health and Kaiser Permanente.

• Dr. Bonnie Clipper is a former chief nurse executive with 20+ years of expertise in improving employee engagement and the patient experience through innovation.

• Heidi Floyd is a key opinion leader and influencer with 15+ years of experience in healthcare advocacy and breast cancer activism and has served as the “voice of the patient” for myriad organizations.

• Matt Hermann is a senior executive with 25+ years healthcare investing / strategy experience. He spent over 20 years as the Senior Managing Director at Ascension Ventures.

• Kolleen Kennedy is a senior global MedTech executive who spent 24 years in leadership roles at Varian Medical Systems, most recently as the President of Oncology Systems, Proton Solutions and Chief Growth Officer.

• Deepak Khuntia is the SVP & Chief Medical Officer at Varian Medical Systems. He is an experienced healthcare executive in the hospital and health care industry.

• Craig Lipset was the Head of Clinical Innovation and Venture Partner at Pfizer, and is now an advisor to technology and biopharmaceutical companies at the intersection of research, digital solutions, and patient engagement.

• Lisa Morris is the Director of Philanthropic Services at Force Family Office and has been involved in the non-profit and philanthropic world with various foundations.

• Carla Tardif is the CEO of Family Reach, a national non-profit that is leading the charge to remove financial barriers that stand between a cancer patient and their treatment. She is driven to improve the lives of Cancer patients and is a sought-after patient advocate.

“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to work with such a great group of incredible people who see the potential in what we are building. I am excited to leverage their expertise, connections, and insight to enable us to accelerate our vision of removing the non-clinical barriers cancer patients face as they go through treatment,” said Rahul Mahadevan, Founder and CEO of the WiTT Group, Inc.

More information on the WiTT Advisory Board and its members can be found on the company website at www.wittforever.com.

About The WiTT Group, Inc.

The WiTT Group, Inc. is focused on solving the non-clinical challenges (financial and non-financial) patients face as they go through treatment. The company partners with a variety of organizations including non-profits, cancer support groups, hospitals, providers, employers and church groups to use its WiTT Support Registry platform. WiTT’s Support Registry platform de-stigmatizes asking for help by combining the personalized needs of a patient with the simplicity of a wedding registry and leveraging a financial tool to facilitate payments, thereby making it easy for a patient to ask, but more importantly, making their needs visible to those that want to help. This not only makes it easy for a patient to ask for support, but it also makes it easy for those that want to support a patient to know exactly what they can do to help. WiTT’s initial focus is on cancer care, but the platform can be used for all chronic diseases. More information on the WiTT Group can be found at www.wittforever.com. You can also follow The WiTT Group on Facebook and Instagram at @wittforever, LinkedIn and @WiTTSupportTeam on Twitter.

