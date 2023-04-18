“The Servant of the Guest of Al Rahman.” A Saudi Community-Building Project
MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The service provided to pilgrims who travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah is no longer restricted to government agencies. A number of non-profit organizations entered the market to serve Muslims visiting the Grand Mosque of Makkah (Al-Haram), with the goal of enhancing their religious experience.
The development initiatives made by the private associations to serve pilgrims are centered on meeting the ambitious goal of the Saudi government of attracting almost 30 million pilgrims by 2030. In addition to its role in improving the public's perception of the Kingdom.
The Pilgrim Experience Program, one of the executive programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, conducted a previous in-depth study on the significance of the contributions made by the non-profit sector in serving pilgrims, particularly those related to distinguished charitable works, which is seen in the expansion of the field of charitable work and the services provided during Hajj and Umrah.
The Servant of the Guest of Al Rahman project, which was launched by Alahyaa Community Centres in Makkah in collaboration with the Ehsan National Platform, is one of the Saudi models that have proven their significance at the national social level. As it strives to improve pilgrims' religious experience while providing them with high-quality services, food, and water.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Servant of the Guest of Al Rahman project is a cultural and religious development project that will continue until next July. It includes three major qualitative initiatives, namely: watering and feeding, the Guest of Al Rahman Center, and the Service of the Guests of Al Rahman.
The association's first project during the holy month of Ramadan is called "Watering and Feeding," and it aims to provide about 50 million water bottles to pilgrims and visitors in various locations close to the Grand Mosque of Makkah. It also extends to the accommodations of pilgrims in Jeddah and Taif, as well as distributing over 250 thousand Suhoor and Iftar meals in the Holy Capital. Not to mention its duties inside the Grand Mosque, which include helping the lost, managing traffic and pilgrims while praying, pushing Tawaf electric scooters, and many among others.
Alahyaa Community Centres in Makkah is concerned with human and place development, through specialized social centers that seek to enhance the quality of life. To achieve its objectives, it depends on developing integrated headquarters in the areas that serve as premier social, sporting, and cultural hubs. Additionally, it aims to increase awareness, inspire ethical behavior and communicative values among residents of neighborhoods and other social groups as well as among those who visit the Grand Mosque of Makkah, support the development of families, and minimize issues related to society.
