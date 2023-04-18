Promoting Candidate and Campaign Safety in a Politically Charged World

Situation Awareness Training copy over sign of an icon person using an exit
Our political divide is deepening, and too many candidates and campaign workers have felt the tension in a tangible way: through threats of violence.
I love serving the public, yet I know I need to consider my personal safety and the safety of my staff and my family. I’m hoping this training will give me some foundational skills to use.”
— Michigan Representative Natalie Price (HD05)
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s political divide is deepening, and too many candidates and campaign workers have felt the tension in a tangible way: through threats of violence. To help Michigan campaigns identify and mitigate risks, marketing agency The Guerrilla Politic is providing situational awareness and personal safety training in partnership with Vigilante Consulting LLC on April 22nd from 11am-1pm in Detroit or via Zoom. The training will provide simple, actionable steps that anyone can take to improve their situational awareness and safety, whether they are canvassing, speaking at events, or going about their daily lives.
Participants are looking for ways to increase confidence and feel more secure when working in highly visible roles. Last year’s participants also appreciated that The Guerrilla Politic was providing holistic information about the realities of campaign work. Emily Busch is a candidate for Congress in Michigan’s 10th district who attended the training in 2022, stating, “the situational awareness program was very helpful to me as a first-time candidate. The Guerrilla Politic provides valuable resources to candidates and campaigns…they’re a true partner, as evidenced by their comprehensive offerings and strategies.”
Initially, Adrienne Pickett, Founder and Creative Director at The Guerrilla Politic, planned for last year’s session to be a one-time event. However, she’s observed how safety has become top-of-mind for candidates, volunteers, and even everyday people over the past year. “It doesn’t matter if you’re knocking doors or at the grocery store—we’ve seen how quickly violence can happen or simple conversations can escalate in today’s world. People are asking for tools to help them be prepared to react if they need to, and we’re happy to step up.”
Since 2017, The Guerrilla Politic has provided intuitive design, eclectic marketing, and impactful campaign strategy to help progressive candidates and nonprofits thrive. TGP is woman-owned, inclusive, and proud to support clients in creating a brighter future for all. Visit www.theguerrillapolitic.com to learn more.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Adrienne T Pickett
The Guerrilla Politic, llc
+1 313-644-2048
email us here