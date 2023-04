Bulk Pricing for Industry-Standard Fall Protection Available

Sign Up to be a Safe Keeper Distributor

Manufacturer Accepts Distributor Applications for a Limited Time

The fall protection market is expected to surge from an estimated $2.23B in 2022 to $3.32B by 2028—with a 10.32% CAGR from 2023-2028.” — https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/fall-protection-market

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Safe Keeper Fall Protection allows retailers to access discounted pricing and special offers on new products for a limited time. New distributors can utilize wholesale pricing on fall protection equipment and systems , including safety harnesses, self-retracting lifelines, lanyards, anchorage, confined space, anchorage, ladder safety, and accessories. Accepted distributor applicants will receive various marketing resources to help promote fall arrest solutions that are third-party tested and conform to ANSI and OSHA standards. Retailers wishing to take advantage of the reduced pricing program and other benefits should apply soon , for the application deadline will expire quickly.Key Distribution Benefits Include:• Industry-approved merchandise• One point of contact for support• Economical tiered bulk pricing• No minimum quantity on orders• No drop shipping fees• No set MSRP—sell at any price• Same or next-business-day order fulfillment• Access to product resourcesWhy Safe Keeper Fall Protection?Safe Keeper Fall Protection is a leading provider of high-quality fall protection equipment and systems. They use cutting-edge manufacturing processes and expertise to create practical and effective solutions to keep employees safe and secure at heights. Safe Keeper's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in every aspect of their business, as they strive to exceed their clientele's needs and guarantee efficient fulfillment.To become a Safe Keeper Fall Protection Distributor and secure wholesale pricing, call 800-743-2544 or visit the Safe Keeper website at www.safekeepersafety.com to apply.