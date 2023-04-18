Digital TV Market Set for Explosive Growth | Samsung Group, Sony, Vizio

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research Digital TV market with self -explained tables and charts in presentable format.”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Digital TV Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital TV market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Samsung Group (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Vizio Inc. (United States), Haier Group Corporation (China), Hisense Co., Ltd. (China), LG Corporation (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), AT&T Inc. (United States), DISH Network (United States), Verizon FiOS (United States), Roku (United States), Skyworth (China)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Digital TV market to witness a CAGR of 17.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Digital TV Market Breakdown by Type (HDTV [High Definition Television], SDTV [Standard Definition Television], EDTV [Enhanced Definition Television], Others) by Resolution (480p (640 x 480), 720p (1280*720), 1080p (1920*1080), (4K)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Digital TV market size is estimated to increase by USD 142.8 Billion at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 188.3 Billion.
Definition:
The digital TV market refers to the industry of producing and selling television services that are delivered using digital technologies, rather than traditional analog broadcast methods. This includes both over-the-air broadcast TV and paid television services like cable and satellite TV.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Digital TV Market: HDTV [High Definition Television], SDTV [Standard Definition Television], EDTV [Enhanced Definition Television], Others
Key Applications/end-users of Digital TV Market: 480p (640 x 480), 720p (1280*720), 1080p (1920*1080), (4K)
Market Trends:
Increasing demand for high-quality video content and immersive viewing experience.
Market Drivers:
Technological advancements and innovations in the digital TV industry.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of digital TV services in developing regions with a large population and increasing disposable incomes.
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Digital TV Market?
• What you should look for in a Digital TV
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Digital TV vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Samsung Group (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Vizio Inc. (United States), Haier Group Corporation (China), Hisense Co., Ltd. (China), LG Corporation (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), AT&T Inc. (United States), DISH Network (United States), Verizon FiOS (United States), Roku (United States), Skyworth (China)
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Digital TV
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Digital TV for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
