Enhancing the GREAT in 1Integrate

Cambridge, UK, 18th April 2023 (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial, the global leader in location master data management solutions that support data governance, is excited to announce the launch of 1Integrate v4.0 – a revolutionary release of their no-code rules-engine that automatically checks, controls and transforms your data.

1Integrate 4 introduces a brand-new user interface, expertly reworked for a smooth user experience and huge productivity gains.

The rule builder interface has been redesigned in close collaboration with real users, making it much more dynamic and intuitive, guiding you through the authoring process. Mistakes are minimised through controls such as class name validation, and any errors that do occur are clearly displayed.

Adding comments promotes easy co-operation between authors, and Node Previews make even the most complex rule logic easy to understand at a glance.

A new rule and action debugging tool allows you to analyse and improve your rule logic, with step-by-step visualisation of how your data changes as it is processed.

Improved navigation, filter and search options are paired with new intuitive icons and shortcuts to make it easy to find what you need, when you need it. Other improvements such as dark/light themes, a new user permissions structure and new REST API functionality make the system accessible and secure.

All these changes and more are documented in new and improved online documentation, and when accompanied by interactive online training new and existing users of 1Integrate can get up to speed quickly and seamlessly.

Charley Glynn, Senior Product Manager for 1Integrate says “This is a huge leap forward in the usability of 1Integrate. The product is now easier to use than ever before and has never looked so good. We have invested a lot of time and effort in getting to know our users, understanding their common pain points, and designing a brand new, intuitive interface. It’s not just aesthetic changes either as 1Integrate v4.0 also introduces lots of new functionality that we are confident will add value immediately. For me this is an exciting milestone in the products evolution – and it’s just the start as we have lots more to come!”

Bob Chell, Chief Product Officer for 1Spatial added “The results of our revamped approach to UX and UI Design at 1Spatial is clear to see in this 1Integrate release. A lot of excellent work from the team, and our customers, to make sure we got it right. Our Product Design Principles played an important part in helping us frame many, many design decisions. We’ve got a wonderful foundation and experience to help us create improvements for all our 1Spatial Platform products. This release really says a lot about 1Spatial - how we make sense of the real world, it really portrays our brand values, and gives users a memorable and enjoyable experience. Trial it, and you will see what I mean.”

For more information on 1Integrate and the rest of the 1Spatial Platform, visit 1spatial.com.

Pioneers in Location Master Data Management (LMDM), 1Spatial plc helps organisations use location data to develop strong data foundations, enabling informed and confident decision-making for a safer, smarter and more sustainable world. Operating at the intersection of two fast-growing global markets, GIS (geospatial information systems) and MDM (master data management), our patented technology powers some of the largest and most complex data sets in the world, such as the US Census Bureau and Ordnance Survey UK.

Demand for current and authoritative geospatial data has never been greater, often driven by sustainability and Net Zero goals. In every sector, organisations are using location data to make better decisions - improving profits, saving time and saving lives. Over the past 30 years, we have helped more than one thousand organisations improve the governance and quality of their data across a range of industries, with our core focus areas being Government, Public Safety, AEC, Utilities and Transportation.

The driving force behind our technology is the 1Spatial Platform, a no-code cloud-based integrated data system (or ecosystem). Flexible, intuitive, and powerful, this collection of 1Spatial products can transform, validate and process complex data at speed and at scale, saving our customers time, money and resources by automating the data management process.

Using our technology, combined with our data expertise, we connect all elements of the data ecosystem together, while enabling continued data governance and quality – even as the data continues to evolve. This approach, which we call ‘Location Master Data Management’, ensures that spatial (and non-spatial) data remain current, complete, accessible, accurate and uniform, removing any formatting roadblocks that may impede data integration or interoperability.

We partner with major technology consultancies and GIS providers such as ESRI, bringing together our people, innovative solutions, industry knowledge and experience to deliver world class solutions.

1Spatial plc is AIM-listed, headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with operations in the UK, Ireland, USA, France, Belgium, Tunisia, and Australia.

