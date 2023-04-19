Zebra Robotics Expands to West Coast with New Franchise Deal in British Columbia

The company was rated one of the Top 100 Education Franchises in 2022 by Franchise Connect
MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STEM education has cemented itself as a necessity in students’ development into high-value professionals. Across the globe, online and in-person modes of education, self-study and tutoring are becoming available to allow students to explore this increasingly essential skill. Rising to meet this demand for high-quality STEM education is Zebra Robotics. A company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area in Canada has recently seen explosive growth along the North American east coast. It now expands to the west coast with their latest location announced for Langley, British Columbia. Zebra Robotics was established over nine years ago in anticipation of the current need for STEM education. Their growth is facilitated, in part, by STEM professionals looking to start their ventures and adopt the healthy model developed by Zebra Robotics through franchising. This model gives STEM professionals the freedom to embark on the journey of owning their own business assured that they are adopting a successful business model and offering. Zebra Robotics develops all its curricula in-house and equips students with the necessary knowledge to grow into effective roles in industry or be well-prepared to pursue higher education.
This cross-beneficial positioning on the part of Zebra Robotics is not by chance. The company moved with the intent to provide the highest quality education to students while maintaining a healthy business model that extends the reach of this education. Educators like Zebra Robotics offer STEM industry professionals a unique opportunity to invest in their field of interest and pass along their passion for engineering and technology in a meaningful and effective way.
With this expansion into the west coast, Zebra Robotics’ continued expanse proves a successful reach into a vital and growing need. As the world relies more and more on technology, more industries are requiring STEM experience in some capacity. STEM education has become an essential industry and a sound investment. Observing emerging institutions and educators' success serves as concrete proof to the resilience and necessity of this offering.
About Zebra
11 Locations
15,000+ Students
After-school classes and year-round camps for kids in grades 1-12
Over 25 courses in robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, electronics, and technology.
85+ regional and national coding & robotics competition awards
