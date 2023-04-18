Signature Real Estate and Boca Raton Championship Wrestling raise over $15,000 for critically ill children

Matthew H. Maschler, President of Signature Real Estate Finder and Boca Raton Championship Wrestling, led a team of Real Estate Agents and Boca Raton Championship Wrestling "All Stars" in an adrenaline-pumping fundraising event for Give Kids The World (GKTW), a non-profit organization that provides dream vacations to critically ill children and their families. The team's efforts raised an impressive $15,000+ for this worthy cause.
Maschler and his team participated in an extreme fundraising event where they rappelled down the side of the Hyatt Regency hotel in Orlando, showcasing their bravery and dedication to helping those in need. The event was a huge success, with the team's fundraising efforts making a meaningful impact on GKTW's mission to create unforgettable experiences for critically ill children and their families.
The team includes a group of dedicated individuals who have come together to make a difference. Team members include Real Estate Agent Preston Smith, Boca Raton Championship Wrestling Host Neil "the Heel" Glazier, and The Godfather of Reality TV Mark Long. The team also had the help of WWE Hall of Famer Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake and his wife, "the Delish" Missy Beefcake. Their combined efforts and commitment to the cause have contributed to the team's impressive fundraising success for Give Kids The World, further highlighting their passion for helping critically ill children and their families.
"This was an incredible experience, and I am honored to have been a part of it,” said Reality Star Mark Long. "I am so grateful to everyone who supported me and GKTW as we took on this challenge to raise money for such an amazing cause.”
The event was a huge success, and the team's efforts have raised much-needed funds for GKTW. In fact, they where awarded the TOP TEAM, having raised more money than any other!
The money raised will help the organization continue to provide unforgettable experiences for critically ill children and their families.
"We are thrilled with the success of this event and grateful to Matthew and his team for their dedication to our mission," said Omar Elkalyoubie, Development Manager of Give Kids The World. "Their support will help us continue to make a difference in the lives of critically ill children and their families.”
Signature Real Estate Finder and Boca Raton Championship Wrestling are are immensely proud of their fundraising efforts for Give Kids The World. Through their dedication, bravery, and unwavering commitment, they have raised over $15,000 to support critically ill children and their families in creating unforgettable memories. The team expresses their gratitude to all those who supported their cause and remains committed to making a positive impact ithe lives of those in need. For more information on how you can support Give Kids The World and their mission, please visit their website at www.gktw.org.
Ask about joining the Signature team!
Learn more about the Signature Real Estate Companies and why you should join South Florida's real estate industry leaders, Ranked #1 in Boca Raton,
#25 in Florida and #336 in the Nation. www.SignatureRecruiter.com
Offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Coral Springs / Parkland, Ft Lauderdale, Miami, Naples, Palm Beach, Orlando and throughout Florida.
Member of the Palm Beach Board of REALTORS®, the Miami Association of REALTORS®,
the Naples Areas Board of REALTORS®, Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association and
R-World Broward, Palm Beaches, and St Lucie REALTORS®.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Matthew H Maschler
Signature Real Estate Finder
+1 561-208-3334
email us here