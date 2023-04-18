Pizzeria Point-of-Sale Provider Adora POS Celebrating 9th Year in Business

An industry leader in restaurant POS solutions has reached a new milestone.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Adora POS are proud to announce today that through hard work, dedication, and a commitment to providing above average customer service, it is celebrating its ninth anniversary.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past nine years,” said Kevin Wendland, President, and spokesperson for Adora POS, a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to efficiently manage a pizza restaurant business.

Adora POS offers free consultations and demos of its POS for restaurants.

“Our team’s collective restaurant experience means we know how cumbersome, clunky, and outdated POS systems can be. Adora is different—it’s designed to minimize clicks and streamline every process. Our intuitive software is easy to learn, and it aligns with the modern world in which it operates,” said Kevin Wendland, president, and spokesperson for Adora POS.

Those interested can contact Adora POS for a free consultation and demo today.

Regarding the company philosophy, Wendland revealed how the executives of a pizzeria were frustrated by the POS options available on the market. Adora Founder & CEO Sharli Younan decided to take matters into his own hands. After experiencing how POS systems failed to meet the technology needs of restaurants in the modern world, and how they lacked the ability to scale to work for multiple store franchises, Sharli set out to create a sleeker, more effective POS.

“That’s what we offer,” Wendland said before adding, “We look forward to what the future holds, and we know that the best is yet to come.”

For more information about the company POS, please visit https://adorapos.com/front-of-house-features, https://adorapos.com/back-of-house-features and https://adorapos.com/multi-store-features and https://adorapos.com/services/.

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

