OnlineCheckWriter.com Announces Integration with Wave Accounting

By integrating with Wave Accounting, we are making it easier than ever for businesses and individuals to manage their payments in one place” — Sabeer Nelli, CEO, OnlineCheckWriter.com

INDIA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading payments platform, is pleased to announce its integration with Wave Accounting, a popular accounting software platform. This integration allows users to import invoices and payees directly into OnlineCheckWriter.com from Wave Accounting, saving time and effort. In addition, the platform offers various services, such as ACH or direct deposit payments, wire transfers, RTP, pay by credit card, payroll funding with a credit card, international payments, and more. The partnership with Wave Accounting demonstrates the B2B payment platform's dedication to providing exceptional business solutions.

"We are thrilled to offer our users a more efficient and effective way to manage their finances," said Sabeer Nelli, CEO and Founder of OnlineCheckWriter.com. "By integrating with Wave Accounting, we are making it easier than ever for businesses and individuals to manage their payments in one place."

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, is committed to introducing cutting-edge payment technologies that cater to the evolving needs of businesses. The platform has recently launched an ADP Marketplace app that enables small businesses to use their credit card funds for payroll. Zil Money Corp's founder & CEO, Sabeer Nelli, recognizes the common problem of cash shortages and difficulty in timely payment of employees small businesses face. This app was developed as an innovative solution to aid small businesses in managing their payroll efficiently by obtaining the necessary funds. In addition, this app simplifies acquiring funds required for paying employees on time, easing financial pressure and stress for small business owners. Its banking platform, ZilBank.com, provides easy banking solutions, including corporate cards, to simplify spend management.

"We are excited to offer Wave Accounting users our seamless payment features," he added. "By integrating our platforms, we empower users to simplify their financial management and focus on what matters most to growing their businesses."

OnlineCheckWriter.com has integrated with prominent accounting software platforms, including Sage, Xero, QuickBooks, Zoho, Gusto, Zapier, Bill.com, and others, to streamline business payment processes. The integration will provide users with an enhanced and seamless experience, allowing them to streamline their financial management processes and simplify payments for businesses and individuals. Enterprises dealing with multiple accounts can use this feature to merge their financial information and monitor their transactions more conveniently. In addition, users can choose from various payment methods and indicate how they want their recipient to receive the payment, such as ACH/direct deposit, printed checks, email checks, mail checks, wire transfers, and other alternatives.

OnlineCheckWriter.com has expanded its range of services, including international payments in multiple currencies and the Pay By Credit Card service, which enables customers to pay anyone, even if the recipient doesn't accept credit cards. The recipient will receive the funds via check, wire transfer, or ACH without transaction fees. In addition, the payer can retain all of their credit card reward points.

OnlineCheckWriter.com has established itself as a major business platform, having over 650,000 registered users and processing over $50 billion in transactions. It's an easy-to-use interface and has gained widespread popularity among users. Additionally, its unique payment service features are positioned to support future growth and expansion, further strengthening its standing as a leading provider of financial technology solutions for businesses globally.

