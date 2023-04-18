G7: Any resolution to the conflict must ensure Russia pays for the damage it has caused

On 17 April, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, reiterated their support for Ukraine for as long as needed, and their determination to provide continued security, economic and institutional support to help Ukraine defend itself, secure its free and democratic future and deter future Russian aggression.

The G7 also remains committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them, and countering Russia’s and third parties’ attempts to evade and undermine sanctions. The ministers also said that “any resolution to the conflict must ensure Russia pays for the damage it has caused” and that “there can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities, such as Russia’s attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure”.

G7 Foreign Ministers called Russia’s nuclear rhetoric and its threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus “irresponsible” and “unacceptable”. “Any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences,” said ministers in a statement. They also condemned Russia’s continued seizure and militarisation of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), “which could lead to potentially severe consequences for nuclear safety and security”.

Find out more

Press release