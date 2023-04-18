Submit Release
Gas storage system operator Ukrtransgaz gets final certification following Energy Community Secretariat opinion

Following the opinion issued by the Energy Community Secretariat, the energy regulatory authority of Ukraine, NEURC, has now adopted a final decision to certify Ukrtransgaz as a storage system operator.

The certification process assessed Ukrtransgaz’ compliance with the requirements for avoiding risks to the security of natural gas supply. The Secretariat’s analysis found that there are currently no risks to gas security of supply at the national or Energy Community level that would arise from ownership, supply, or other commercial relationships of Ukrtransgaz, as well as other facts and circumstances.

“The adoption of the final certification decision for Ukrtransgaz demonstrates Ukraine’s commitment to safe gas storage for market participants across Europe,” says a press release from the Energy Community.

The Energy Community is an international organisation which brings together the European Union and its neighbours to create an integrated pan-European energy market. 

