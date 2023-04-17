Senate Resolution 88 Printer's Number 606

There were 2,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,953 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 606
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
88
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, BROWN,
SANTARSIERO, LAUGHLIN, CAPPELLETTI, LANGERHOLC, COMITTA,
ROTHMAN, FARRY, PENNYCUICK, ARGALL, AUMENT, DUSH, SCHWANK,
CULVER, HUTCHINSON, COSTA AND BREWSTER, APRIL 17, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 17, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing March 21, 2023, as "World Down Syndrome Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, According to the World Health Organization, Down
syndrome is a genetic condition that occurs in approximately 1
in 1,100 live births worldwide; and
WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, Down syndrome occurs in approximately 1 in 700 live
births in the United States; and
WHEREAS, It is difficult to determine the number of
individuals currently living with Down syndrome worldwide,
however, some sources estimate the number to be more than 6
million; and
WHEREAS, The most common form of Down syndrome, Trisomy 21,
is due to an error in cell division, just prior to or during
conception, with the 21st chromosome dividing in three instead
of two, resulting in an individual being born with 47 instead of
46 chromosomes in each cell; and
