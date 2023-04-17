Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,953 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 88 Printer's Number 606

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 606

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

88

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, BROWN,

SANTARSIERO, LAUGHLIN, CAPPELLETTI, LANGERHOLC, COMITTA,

ROTHMAN, FARRY, PENNYCUICK, ARGALL, AUMENT, DUSH, SCHWANK,

CULVER, HUTCHINSON, COSTA AND BREWSTER, APRIL 17, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 17, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing March 21, 2023, as "World Down Syndrome Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, According to the World Health Organization, Down

syndrome is a genetic condition that occurs in approximately 1

in 1,100 live births worldwide; and

WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention, Down syndrome occurs in approximately 1 in 700 live

births in the United States; and

WHEREAS, It is difficult to determine the number of

individuals currently living with Down syndrome worldwide,

however, some sources estimate the number to be more than 6

million; and

WHEREAS, The most common form of Down syndrome, Trisomy 21,

is due to an error in cell division, just prior to or during

conception, with the 21st chromosome dividing in three instead

of two, resulting in an individual being born with 47 instead of

46 chromosomes in each cell; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 88 Printer's Number 606

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more