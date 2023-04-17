Senate Resolution 88 Printer's Number 606

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 606

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

88

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, BROWN,

SANTARSIERO, LAUGHLIN, CAPPELLETTI, LANGERHOLC, COMITTA,

ROTHMAN, FARRY, PENNYCUICK, ARGALL, AUMENT, DUSH, SCHWANK,

CULVER, HUTCHINSON, COSTA AND BREWSTER, APRIL 17, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 17, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing March 21, 2023, as "World Down Syndrome Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, According to the World Health Organization, Down

syndrome is a genetic condition that occurs in approximately 1

in 1,100 live births worldwide; and

WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention, Down syndrome occurs in approximately 1 in 700 live

births in the United States; and

WHEREAS, It is difficult to determine the number of

individuals currently living with Down syndrome worldwide,

however, some sources estimate the number to be more than 6

million; and

WHEREAS, The most common form of Down syndrome, Trisomy 21,

is due to an error in cell division, just prior to or during

conception, with the 21st chromosome dividing in three instead

of two, resulting in an individual being born with 47 instead of

46 chromosomes in each cell; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17