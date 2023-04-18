USAID Announces Five-Year Strategy for Mongolia

April 18, 2023 – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced today the launch of its five-year (2023-2028) Mongolia Strategic Framework that will guide the agency’s work. The strategy focuses on supporting Mongolia’s efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, enhance national sovereignty, and diversify its economy.

In partnership with the Government of Mongolia, civil society, and the private sector, USAID will build on past progress to strengthen democratic systems, unlock private enterprise-led economic growth, reform the energy sector, and improve resilience to climate change.

“As Mongolia’s long-standing partner and third neighbor, the United States remains committed to help strengthen Mongolia’s democracy and enhance its economic vitality,” said USAID Mission Director Ryan Washburn. “The U.S. government, through USAID, will continue strengthening our partnerships to advance our shared goal of sustainable development for all Mongolians.”

For more than 30 years, USAID assistance has spanned a variety of priority areas, including developing the energy sector, helping to establish and strengthen major banking institutions, providing humanitarian assistance, promoting small businesses and diversifying income in rural areas, and spurring inclusive participation in the democratic process. The United States also provided more than 24.8 billion MNT ($8 million) to help Mongolia respond to COVID-19.

To learn more about the Agency’s five-year Strategic Framework for Mongolia, visit www.usaid.gov/mongolia.

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 18 April, 2023 | Topics: Press Releases, U.S. Agencies