Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan met with the EU Special Representatives for Central Asia and Human Rights

On April 17, 2023, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov held talks with the European Union Special Representatives for Central Asia Terhi Hakala and for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore.

During the negotiations, the sides considered the acute issues of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU, especially in the development of civil society, ensuring human rights, gender equality, and the freedom of speech.

The parties agreed on the importance of the early signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Uzbekistan and the European Union.

Particular attention was paid to the schedule of upcoming events in the format "Uzbekistan - EU" and "Central Asia - EU" at various levels. The sides also considered certain issues of regional and global agenda.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan