Disaster Recovery as a Services Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Axcient, Druva, Expedient

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Disaster Recovery as a Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Disaster Recovery as a Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Disaster Recovery as a Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as TierPoint, LLC (United States), Acronis (Switzerland), Amazon Web Service (United States), Cisco (United States), Assured Data Protection (United States), Axcient (United States), Carbonite (United States), Druva (United States), Evolve IP (United States), Expedient (United States), Flexential Corp. (United States)
Definition:
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is a cloud-based service that provides businesses with a way to recover their IT infrastructure and data in the event of a disaster or disruption. DRaaS providers offer a range of solutions, from simple backup and recovery services to comprehensive disaster recovery plans that can include failover to a secondary site or cloud infrastructure.The benefits of DRaaS include faster recovery times, increased flexibility, and reduced capital expenditure. By leveraging cloud infrastructure, DRaaS providers can offer businesses cost-effective solutions that can scale with their needs. DRaaS can also be tailored to fit specific recovery objectives, such as recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs).
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Disaster Recovery as a Services Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Disaster Recovery as a Services
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: TierPoint, LLC (United States), Acronis (Switzerland), Amazon Web Service (United States), Cisco (United States), Assured Data Protection (United States), Axcient (United States), Carbonite (United States), Druva (United States), Evolve IP (United States), Expedient (United States), Flexential Corp. (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Disaster Recovery as a Services Market Study Table of Content
Disaster Recovery as a Services Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Managed DRaaS, Assisted DRaaS, Self-service DRaaS] in 2023
Disaster Recovery as a Services Market by Application/End Users [Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Government, Others)]
Global Disaster Recovery as a Services Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Disaster Recovery as a Services Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Disaster Recovery as a Services (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
