Airborne Fire Control Radar Market 2023: Size, Share, Revenue, Trends 2028

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Report

The global airborne fire control radar market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2022. By 2028, it will reach US$ 3.9 Billion, CAGR of 4.33% during (2023-2028).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airborne fire control radar (FCR) refers to a targeting radar that provides firing information about the target to the fire control system. It comprises common core hardware units based on the latest technology, along with a radar set and an optical computing sight, that measures the total lead angle between the weapon aiming and the target. It relies on a gyroscope, which is a small motor mounted in a mechanical frame that permits it to move its axis in both vertical and horizontal planes. It uses various scanning techniques to automatically follow every target motion and compute firing angles for the pilots enabling them to use their guns, rockets, or missiles to destroy other airborne targets. It is lightweight and functions in a wide variety of air-to-air and air-to-ground modes. It measures the coordinates of a target and provides data that is essential for determining the target trajectory and predicting its future position. It functions in a designation phase and an acquisition phase, wherein the radar system searches a small volume of space in a prearranged pattern until the target is located. It can achieve long detection ranges in the presence of extreme clutter scenes. It can also track an extensive number of agile targets, which are highly automated to minimize the workload on the aircrew.

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for airborne FCR to generate warnings and prevent collisions of large aircraft represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, the rising employment of airborne FCR in search and surveillance activities, as it provides highly accurate reports of target position, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, governing agencies of various countries are expanding their budget to strengthen their military and defense sectors, maintain border security with enhanced airborne FCR, and prevent terrorist attacks.

Apart from this, the growing utilization of active electronically scanned arrays (AESA) to detect and track low observable targets, provide high-resolution mapping, and create real beam maps and doppler beams is offering a favorable market outlook. Additionally, the rising demand for radar technology to provide alternate modes of multi-mission capabilities for air-to-sea, air-to-air, and air-to-ground operations with air-missile weapon capacity is contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of fighter jets to improve the aerial strength of various air forces around the world is supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for combat, surveillance, and recognition of targets is bolstering the growth of the market.

Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Airbus SE, Aselsan A.S. (Turkish Armed Forces Foundation), BAE Systems plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB and Thales Group.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, frequency band, application and end user.

Breakup by Frequency Band:

• S-band

• X-band

• Ku/K/Ka Band

Breakup by Application:

• Air to Ground

• Air to Sea

• Air to Air

Breakup by End User:

• Military

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

