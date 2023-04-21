With 30% growth in 2022, Ennov confirms the relevance of its unified platform for life sciences

Ennov experienced robust consolidated revenue growth in 2022 due to the success of its unified platform for life sciences, especially internationally.

PARIS, ILE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ennov's consolidated revenues in 2022 amounted to €33.4M ($36.5M), up 30% compared to 2021.

Ennov has vigorously developed its international sales for the last four years, especially in North America and Europe. The company raised its profile by deploying global solutions for leading life sciences companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Kenvue (formally Johnson & Johnson Consumer Products), and Viatris.

This progression confirms the significance of Ennov's product strategy – to offer the only unified platform on the market today: single data repository, fluid user experience, unified technology, configuration model, etc.

Sales of Ennov's SaaS platform have increased significantly and now represent a clear majority of sales, confirming the validity of the company's cloud strategy.

The new version of Ennov, Ennov V10, scheduled for release in Q2 2023, introduces new major innovations: native AI (Artificial Intelligence) capabilities, in particular NLP (Natural Language Processing), and integration of the entire "Ennov Clinical" suite into the platform, including EDC (Electronic Data Capture) and RTSM (Randomisation and Trial Supply Management).

The latest new customer signings confirm the commercial momentum. The German pharmaceutical group Stada has chosen Ennov for its RIM (Regulatory Information Management), IDMP (Identification of Medicinal Products), regulatory document management, and eCTD (electronic Common Technical Document) submission solutions. Additionally, the prestigious Institute for Cancer Research in London has adopted Ennov to manage its clinical trials (Electronic Data Capture, electronic Trial Master File, and Clinical Trial Management System) as well as its pharmacovigilance operations.

According to Olivier Pâris, Ennov's CEO:

"Our regulatory and quality offerings are performing very well and position us as one of the world leaders in the sector. Our new order intake allows us to look forward to another year of profitable growth. In 2023, we will accelerate our investments in the company's internationalization, human capital, and R&D."

About Ennov:

Ennov provides the most comprehensive and flexible regulated content management software suite for the life sciences industry. We proudly serve over 300 life science companies worldwide, from large pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs.

We develop innovative, powerful, easy-to-use software for managing regulated content, data, and processes. Our solutions support the entire life sciences R&D continuum, including clinical, regulatory, quality, pharmacovigilance, and commercial aspects.

Ennov currently has 220 employees on three continents.

For more information, visit Ennov's website: https://ennov.com