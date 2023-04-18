ESET named Top Player in Radicati Market Quadrant for the fourth time

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, has been named a Top Player in Radicati’s Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection - Market Quadrant 2023. Being a Top Player in one of Radicati’s reports means not only that ESET is a current market leader with products that offer, both breadth and depth of functionality, but that they also possess a solid vision for the future.
ESET’s key strengths highlighted in the report were the capabilities of its unified single-click security management platform, ESET PROTECT, which together with ESET Inspect delivers extended detection and response (XDR) with granular visibility, risk assessment, incident response, investigation, and remediation. The fact that ESET’s solutions offer multi-language support across its wide-spread network of customers and they, in turn, appreciate ESET’s solutions for their easy of deployment and use, showcases ESET’s relentless drive towards improving their commitment to their customers. Also worthy of note is ESET’s partnership with Intel, which combines ESET Endpoint Security solutions with Intel® TDT as an additional source of threat telemetry to assist in the detection of threats which use advanced evasion techniques.
“We are incredibly proud of our latest accolade from Radicati. Being a consistent Top Player in our industry is testament to the fact that we are constantly improving and that our science-based, security-first approach to developing the global threat intelligence systems fueling our multi-layered and efficient solutions is the right one,” said Juraj Malcho, chief technology officer at ESET. “It is particularly gratifying to hear that our customers value our solutions, our expertise and the ease of use of our solutions.”
The report evaluated ESET PROTECT, the unified single-click security management platform with XDR-enabling and threat hunting capabilities; ESET Inspect, the XDR-enabling component of the ESET PROTECT platform delivering breach prevention, enhanced visibility, and remediation; ESET LiveGuard Advanced, the cloud managed advanced threat defense; ESET Endpoint Security, with a multilayered approach utilizing multiple technologies to enable organizations to protect against all known and yet unknown threats; ESET’s Managed Detection and Response service, a customized, integrated security services package offering investigation of incidents and proactive threat hunting; and finally, the ESET threat intelligence service, which provides global knowledge, gathered by ESET experts, on targeted attacks, advanced persistent threats (APTs), zero-days and botnet activities.
For more information about ESET’s awards and recognition, click here.
About ESET
For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.