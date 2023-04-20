Librarius: The Ukrainian E-Book Startup Flourishing in the Face of Adversity

Discover Librarius, the Ukrainian startup providing secure access to e-books and supporting local authors. Join the community of over 35k active users!
KIEV, UKRAINE, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of a challenging political climate, a group of Ukrainian entrepreneurs are innovating to provide secure access to Ukrainian e-books through their startup, Librarius. Launched in 2019 with the tech support of the Dnipro-based tech company, You are launched, Librarius has quickly gained popularity in the Ukrainian market, with over 170,000 downloads in its first year alone.
The app provides a user-friendly platform for Ukrainians to access e-books in their native language, making reading accessible and convenient for all. The platform has gained traction despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has made it difficult for many startups to gain a foothold in the market.
With over 35,000 active users, Librarius has quickly become a go-to source for Ukrainian e-books, providing readers with the opportunity to discover new titles and authors. Founder and CEO Anton Martynov explains that "Librarius is like an AppStore for books. We wanted to create a platform where people could easily discover and download e-books, while also supporting Ukrainian authors and publishers."
The startup has made it a priority to support local authors and publishers, making it a unique platform in the market. As Ukraine continues to face economic and political challenges, it is important to support local industries, and Librarius is doing just that. By providing a platform for Ukrainian authors and publishers, the startup is helping to promote and preserve the country's literary heritage.
Librarius is not just a platform for buying and reading books, it is also a community for readers to engage and interact with each other. The platform offers features such as bookmarks, highlighting, and offline reading, making it a convenient option for readers on the go. In addition, the startup has launched several initiatives to engage with its users, including a "Book of the Month" program and online book clubs.
Despite the challenges of launching a startup in a war-torn country, You are launched is optimistic about Librarius's future. "We believe that there's a real need for a platform like Librarius in Ukraine," says Martynov. "We're excited to continue expanding our library and serving our growing user base."
The startup has received support from several investors and partners, including Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, which provided a grant for the development of the platform. Librarius has also partnered with several Ukrainian publishing houses to expand its library and provide readers with a diverse selection of titles.
Librarius has received praise from users and industry professionals alike, with many highlighting its convenience and accessibility. Ukrainian author and journalist Vitaliy Portnikov describes the platform as "a small, but important step towards the development of a reading culture in Ukraine."
The startup's success is not just limited to Ukraine, as it has gained attention from international publishers and investors. With the rise of e-books and digital reading, Librarius is well-positioned to expand its user base beyond Ukraine's borders.
Despite the challenges of operating in a war-torn country, You are launched and Librarius demonstrate the resilience and innovation of Ukrainian entrepreneurs. By providing a platform for local authors and engaging with its user base, Librarius is making a significant contribution to Ukraine's cultural heritage and promoting a love of reading.
As the startup continues to grow and expand its library, it is likely to play an even greater role in shaping Ukraine's literary landscape. In a time of political and economic uncertainty, Librarius is a beacon of hope for the future of Ukrainian entrepreneurship and cultural preservation.
