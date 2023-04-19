Digital Equity Solutions Provider Brydge Partners With Harmony Health to Close Digital Divide

Effort will use trusted messaging platform and award-winning messaging to connect nearly 18 Million ACP-Eligible Americans to the internet
Through our combined efforts, we can help ensure that as many Americans as possible have access to the digital tools they need to succeed in today's world.”
— Steve Caplan
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brydge, a provider of marketing and communications solutions focused on social impact, today announced a partnership with Harmony Health, a health tech company dedicated to improving healthcare access and outcomes for all. Together, the two companies will leverage their expertise to help close the digital divide for underserved Americans by encouraging enrollment in the Affordable Connectivity Program, a $14 billion effort launched by the Biden Harris Administration, and the FCC, that helps ensure households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more.
Brydge and Harmony Health will work together to deploy a peer to peer "trusted messenger" tool to educate and sign-up underserved Americans up for the Affordable Connectivity Program. This program provides low-income families with access to affordable broadband internet services and devices, enabling them to access critical resources, services, and job opportunities online. According to the national non-profit organization EducationSuperHighway, nearly 18 million ACP eligible households remain unconnected to broadband at home.
"We're excited to partner with Harmony Health to help bridge the digital divide and improve connectivity for underserved Americans," said Steve Caplan, Founder and CEO of Brydge. "Through our combined efforts, we can help ensure that as many Americans as possible have access to the digital tools they need to succeed in today's world."
"We are proud to work with Brydge to connect underserved Americans with the Affordable Connectivity Program," said Vineet Gulati, CEO of Harmony Health. "Access to affordable, high-speed internet is critical for healthcare access, education, and economic opportunity, and we're committed to deploying our micro-engagement platform to amplify the voices of CBO and non-profit partners around the country.”
The partnership between Brydge and Harmony Health is part of a broader effort to promote digital equity and help bridge the digital divide. By leveraging technology to connect underserved Americans with critical resources and services, the two companies are helping to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to succeed.
“We have seen firsthand how effective Harmony Health has been at connecting hard-to-reach audiences to critical health services through trusted messenger communications, including COVID vaccinations,” said Caplan.
“The research shows that ‘Digital Navigators' - individuals affiliated with trusted community organizations who are trained to help people access the Internet, use devices, and build digital skills - are critical to closing the digital divide and reducing socioeconomic inequalities by helping more people get online,” added Brydge co-founder Sarah Heering. “By partnering with Harmony Health we will be able to get easy to use but powerful outreach tools in the hands of those who are best positioned to close the digital divide once and for all.”
Brydge is a division of the award-winning marketing agency Message, which has delivered creative solutions to complex public policy challenges, including digital equity, for over a decade.
