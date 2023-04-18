In January of 2020 Huntington Beach lost it's only emergency pet hospital, until now. Beach Animal Urgent Care fills the community needs.
veterinary veterinarian pet health care future modern transparent ”
— Dr. Thomas Babcock
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In January of 2020 Huntington Beach lost it's only emergency pet hospital. Since then,
pet owners have been forced outside city limits in search of after hours care for their
dogs and cats.
Until now.......
Beach Animal Urgent Care opens April 19th, 2023!
Open until 10pm, it will offer high quality affordable care in a compassionate
setting.
Featuring fear free design principles and equipped with the latest high tech
devices, it will offer a level of care not previously seen in Huntington Beach.
Glass allows viewing in all keys areas of the practice to give pet owners unprecedented
transparency during care.
Conveniently located on Brookhurst St. with ample visibility and parking - between
Adams and Garfield.
A ribbon cutting event will be held with the chamber of commerce for press and
industry on April 19th from 12pm to 2pm.
The event will have free gifts for the first 50 pets. Including coffee by Nudae and
dog treats from TopDog Bakery.
Dr. Thomas Babcock has over 15 years experience as an emergency veterinarian.
He has combined that experience with a clean slate design of what a veterinary
practice can be. Pushing the boundaries of modern veterinary medicine.
Contact Information:
657-485-0338
19201 Brookhurst St, STE 105
Huntington Beach, CA
92646
beachanimalurgentcare.com
Beach Animal Urgent Care
Beach Animal Urgent Care
+1 6574850338 email us here
Visit us on social media: Facebook
You just read:
The Future of Veterinary Medicine in Huntington Beach
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Beach Animal Urgent Care
Beach Animal Urgent Care
+1 6574850338
email us here