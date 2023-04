The Future of Veterinary Medicine in Huntington Beach

Modern Veterinary Medicine

In January of 2020 Huntington Beach lost it's only emergency pet hospital, until now. Beach Animal Urgent Care fills the community needs.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, April 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In January of 2020 Huntington Beach lost it's only emergency pet hospital. Since then,pet owners have been forced outside city limits in search of after hours care for theirdogs and cats.Until now.......Beach Animal Urgent Care opens April 19th, 2023!Open until 10pm, it will offer high quality affordable care in a compassionatesetting.Featuring fear free design principles and equipped with the latest high techdevices, it will offer a level of care not previously seen in Huntington Beach.Glass allows viewing in all keys areas of the practice to give pet owners unprecedentedtransparency during care.Conveniently located on Brookhurst St. with ample visibility and parking - betweenAdams and Garfield.A ribbon cutting event will be held with the chamber of commerce for press andindustry on April 19th from 12pm to 2pm.The event will have free gifts for the first 50 pets. Including coffee by Nudae anddog treats from TopDog Bakery.Dr. Thomas Babcock has over 15 years experience as an emergency veterinarian.He has combined that experience with a clean slate design of what a veterinary practice can be. Pushing the boundaries of modern veterinary medicine.Contact Information:657-485-033819201 Brookhurst St, STE 105Huntington Beach, CA92646beachanimalurgentcare.com