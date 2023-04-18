Greatsky Consulting LLC on investments into German real estate
NORTH CAROLINA, RALEIGH, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantages of real estate acquisition in Germany - a quick overview from Greatsky Consulting LLC experts. German stability and capital security is easier than ever!
German legislation is quite liberal in terms of regulations and procedures related to buying real estate by nonresidents. As a result foreigners can freely acquire both residential and commercial real estate all over the country. Real estate in Germany can be purchased by both individuals and legal entities.
Buying real estate in Germany will not automatically give you the right to obtain a local residence permit. However, the ownership of German real estate will give you the opportunity to obtain a Schengen multivisa for a period of six months or a year. In addition, buying real estate can help you get a residence permit subsequently, since owning an apartment or a house will confirm your financial independence.
Benefits of acquiring real estate in Germany:
1) The ability to rent out real estate will provide a stable income certainly depending on the region and the amount invested ranging from 3 to 15% per annum. It is especially profitable to buy real estate in large cities with the same idea in mind (for example, in Berlin).
2) Opportunity to get a German multivisa. An extract from the German land register where you will be inscribed as the owner of the property will support the premise.
The lowest prices for real estate in Germany are in Bavaria ("Bavarian Forest" resort region). It is possible to obtain one-room apartments for as low as 7-8 thousand euros ($8,400 - $9,500). Real estate is way more expensive in large cities like Berlin, Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart, etc. Property prices start from 35 thousand euros ($41,200).
It is safe to say that Germany is one of the most stable regions not only in Europe, but also worldwide. Investing into this country will ensure lower-than-average risks and higher level of overall capital protection on a long run. Start with Greatsky Consulting LLC today. Secure your future forever.
