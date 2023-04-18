Prominent Minority Cannabis Group Partners With Green Flower Institute for Social Equity in Mississippi

We are excited to partner with Green Flower Institute to provide access to free cannabis education and training to underrepresented communities in Mississippi.”
— Cedric Anderson
HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mississippi Minority Cannabis Alliance (MMCA) and Green Flower Institute (GFI) have joined forces to offer free online cannabis industry education and training to eligible minority residents of Mississippi. The partnership aims to create social equity and equal opportunities in the state's cannabis industry.
Participants of the program will be granted access to two essential components: Cannabis Business Essentials and a GF Institute Credential. These credentials, available in Dispensary, Cultivation, and Manufacturing forms, instill in participants the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in the cannabis industry. The program's Cannabis Business Essentials course delves into a variety of subjects, such as legal and regulatory compliance, marketing and sales tactics, and financial management.
Cedric Anderson, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors for MMCA, said, "We are excited to partner with Green Flower Institute to provide access to free cannabis education and training to underrepresented communities in Mississippi. This partnership is a step towards promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cannabis industry and creating more opportunities for minority-owned businesses."
Upon completion, participants will have a thorough comprehension of the cannabis industry and the necessary tools to succeed in their chosen field, whether as a budtender, cultivator, or manufacturer. The program provides an excellent foundation for success. Visit www.MyMMCA.com for eligibility and application details.
The Mississippi Minority Cannabis Alliance (MMCA) is a non-profit organization committed to promoting social equity, diversity, and inclusion in the cannabis industry for Mississippi's minority communities. MMCA advocates for the creation of fair and inclusive policies and regulations, provides educational resources and networking opportunities, and supports the establishment of minority-owned cannabis businesses. MMCA seeks to empower Mississippi's underrepresented communities to participate in the growing cannabis industry and advance social justice and economic opportunity for all.
