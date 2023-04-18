Kamron Alexander Gains Following in Foreign Markets

his popularity has increased, internationally, through his fan-favorite role, ‘Einstein’, on FX’s #1 series, Snowfall.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kamron Alexander, one of Hollywood’s up and coming actors, is creating a following in markets outside the US. Kamron’s recognition began with his role of ‘Cassidy’, in the award-winning movie, Tazmanian Devil, directed by Solomon Onita, Jr., followed by his appearances in award-winning series, The Rookie, on ABC, and FX’s Reservation Dogs, where he plays the role of ‘James’, one of Cheese’s group home roommates, in season 2.
However, his popularity has increased, internationally, through his fan-favorite role, ‘Einstein’, on FX’s #1 series, Snowfall. Einstein is a book smart kid from the projects who is caught up in the drug game which has swept through his L.A. community. Although he’s a genius, he will go headfirst into any conflict for his crew. He is faced with the dilemma of advancing in the drug game or becoming a college student.
About Kamron – Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Kamron grew up around the production side of film and tv; however, he had no aspirations of joining the entertainment industry as a child. Immediately following his high school graduation, he was on the path to attending Houston’s HBCU, Texas Southern University. However, not 100% sure that college was the right choice for him at that time, he decided to take a year off to weigh his options. When the opportunity to audition for an indie film arose, Kamron decided to take his chances, which paid off for him as he landed a role in the movie, Tazmanian Devil. Solidifying his career path, Kamron has no regrets in his decision but says that he may circle back and go to college one day. Kamron recently was featured in Nissan commercial during March Madness and is pursuing modeling as well.
Kamron Alexander says, “I’m super grateful that God led me to acting. Being on-set never feels like a job; I feel like I’m doing exactly what I should be doing, living out my purpose. I’m excited to see what the future holds for me.”
Kamron is signed with Jennifer Garland with Circle Talent Agency and with Diandra Younesi of Vault Entertainment for management.
"It has been an absolute pleasure to represent Kamron and to watch him soar. Such a talented and professional young actor. Excited to see what greatness the future will bring," says Jennifer Garland.
Cameron Alexander
