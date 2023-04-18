EvoCharge Releases Max EV Charging Solution
New EV charger with flexible amperage up 80A provides fast charging for higher amperage acceptance fleet vehicles such as buses and light duty trucks.
Adding an 80-amp charger to our EV portfolio is an exciting step in the evolution of the EvoCharge product line.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EvoCharge®, an industry pioneer in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Level 2 EvoCharge Max EV Charging Station, delivering up to 19.2kW of power (80 amps on 240V circuit).
— Tom Moser, President, EvoCharge
“Adding an 80-amp charger to our EV portfolio is an exciting step in the evolution of the EvoCharge product line,” said Tom Moser, President, EvoCharge. “As part of the Phillips and Temro Industries family, serving the needs of fleet customers is what we do. This product will help our fleet customers prepare for their future charging needs as battery technology continues to advance and EV adoption grows.”
This new offering is a future-proofed EVSE ready for deployment for today’s fleet and commercial customers, operating at the highest end of J1772 Level 2 power output (19.2kW) and paired with networking features and capabilities for today and the future. The communication capability with ISO15118 delivers the necessary information flow between vehicles and charger to provide the most intelligent charging infrastructure for efficient fleet operations.
The charger is de-ratable in increments from 10-80A. Chargers can be wall or pedestal mounted and include a simple plug holster integrated to the side of the charger.
Features include:
• OCPP 1.6J
• ISO 15118 ready for the future of plug and charge
• NEMA 3R rated for indoor and outdoor use from -22⁰F to 122⁰F (-30⁰C to 50⁰C)
• WiFi, LTE, RFID and Ethernet connectivity
• LED charge status indicators
• Network connected for hardware diagnostics and remote automated software updates
EvoCharge Max EV Charging Stations will be available to ship as early as August 2023. The company is taking orders now. For more information, visit
https://commercial.evocharge.com/product/evocharge-max-ev-charger/
About EvoCharge
EvoCharge, founded in 2009, represents one of North America’s original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, EvoCharge provides the most reliable, safe, and cost-effective charging stations and the industry leading EvoReel® cable management system for single family, multi-family, workplace, and other commercial spaces. EvoCharge products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. EvoCharge is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries®, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years. Learn more about EvoCharge at evocharge.com.
