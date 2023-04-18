Peerbridge Health Announces New Board Members

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peerbridge Health is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors. The new board members bring a wealth of healthcare and technology experience and expertise to Peerbridge Health as the company accelerates the development and deployment of its advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-driven remote diagnostic platform.
The new Board members include:
• Mark Bakken, founder and Managing Partner at HealthX Ventures, is a lifelong entrepreneur with a strong track record of success. He has extensive experience building companies and has been influential in the success of software-driven healthcare startups through HealthX. Prior to HealthX, Mark founded and was CEO of Nordic Consulting Partners, which is now the industry leader in EHR consulting services to organizations using Epic. Mark also founded Goliath Networks, which grew to #97 on the Inc 500 fastest-growing companies list before he sold it in 2002.
• Patrick Horan is the Global Vice President of the ~$200M Ecolab Healthcare, OEM Division. He is a recognized and accomplished strategic leader in the healthcare industry, serving in multiple leadership roles with large multi-divisional companies such as Medtronic, as well as healthcare technology startups participating in the AI sector.
• Nick Jackson is the co-founder and Principal at Mendota Venture Capital. In his 25+ year career as a venture capitalist, Nick and his partners have invested in more than 30 high-growth companies within the healthcare, technology, and industrial manufacturing industries. He has also served on the Board of Directors for eight companies, providing leadership and support for investor strategy and business development.
• Greg Tracy is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Propeller Health, a pioneer in effective new digital therapeutic solutions for chronic respiratory disease. He brings over 20 years of experience in building software products and engineering teams in digital health, telecommunications, and mass storage. Greg has co-founded two companies and led the engineering team of a third startup through a merger to an IPO.
"We are excited to welcome these accomplished leaders to our board,” said Chris Darland, CEO of Peerbridge Health. “Their combined expertise in building and leading successful companies will be instrumental in advancing Peerbridge Health's mission to transform remote healthcare and enhance the quality of care delivered to patients."
The new members will work alongside Board Chair Tamanna Bembenek, PhD, to provide strategic guidance and oversight to Peerbridge Health as it continues to innovate, expand its reach, and enter new markets.
"We are delighted to have Mark, Pat, Nick, and Greg join our Board of Directors. Their extensive experience in the healthcare industry and successful track record in building and growing companies will be a tremendous asset to Peerbridge Health as we continue to innovate and develop new technologies to improve remote patient outcomes,” said Tamanna Bembenek, Peerbridge Health Board Chair.
About Peerbridge Health
At Peebridge Health™, we believe the heart has an important story to tell about our total health – one that goes beyond the limits of what is currently thought possible. We are transforming remote healthcare with an advanced AI-driven ECG platform that predicts and diagnoses the top chronic illnesses affecting people today. We combine innovative wearable AECG technology with superior recording fidelity and proprietary algorithms to capture a wide range of vital health diagnostics, making it simpler, faster, and more accurate to remotely diagnose and treat patients. To learn more about how we help patients live longer, healthier lives, visit peerbridgehealth.com.
