KYAN Therapeutics to Present Poster with New Data from Lymphoma Clinical Study on Effective Combinations at AACR 2023

Clinical data from evaluation of functional combinatorial precision oncology platform highlights effective sub-group specific drug combinations
SINGAPORE, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KYAN Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on functional combinatorial precision medicine solutions for improved cancer treatment outcomes, today announced that clinical analysis data will be presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research being held in Orlando, Florida from April 14 – April 19, 2023.
In an ongoing clinical study of a hybrid experimental/analytic ex vivo platform applied in relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (RR-NHL), analysis of 37 primary samples from patients with T-cell lymphoma (TCL) and Natural Killer/T-cell lymphoma (NKTCL) revealed frequently occurring combinations predicted to be efficacious. Due to the poor prognosis of TCL and NKTCL, and limited success of targeted monotherapies particularly after first line treatment, there exists the need to develop more effective combinations as well as strategies to identify likelihood of individual or subgroup response to combinatory treatments. "The data presented shows how our technology platform can hone in therapeutic regimens that can benefit patients who may have little or no options left," said Edward Chow, KYAN's Chief Scientific Advisor. "This is especially pertinent in T-cell Lymphoma where standard of care after first line consists of salvage regimens."
Details related to the poster presentation:
Title: Clinical evaluation of a functional combinatorial precision medicine platform reveals combination-specific sub-populations in t-cell lymphoma
Presenter
Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D.
Poster Number: 5485 / 3
Session: PO.CL09.01 - Combination Therapies for Cancer
Session Date: April 18, 2023
Session Time: 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Section 38
About KYAN Therapeutics
KYAN Therapeutics is a biotech company that leverages proprietary small data AI technology to transform the way patients are treated and how therapies are developed. From preclinical drug development to personalized medicine, KYAN offers powerful solutions with its optimization of drug combinations. KYAN's approach employs efficient experimental biology and novel computational methods. Our Optim.AI functional precision medicine test for cancer has been clinically validated in lymphoma and data has been generated in ongoing clinical studies for multiple solid cancers including sarcoma and breast cancer.
