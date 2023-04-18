Smartfaucets Could be the answer to California Drought Crisis

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new startup company called SmartFaucets in Irvine California has patented technology with preset temperature and a timer that promises to save thousands of gallons of water per person per year.
With the current pandemic and worldwide shortage of clean drinking water, auto shut-off faucets will soon become a daily necessity.
Unfortunately, the only electronic auto shut-off faucets on the market are motion sensor faucets, which often fail due to battery issues and require frequent battery changes. Consequently, they are only found in public restrooms with multiple sinks and not in hotels, hospitals, or places with only one sink.
SmartFaucets offers a hydroelectric rechargeable battery that can easily be charged with a USB-C charger by bathroom cleaners, saving costly engineers' time and effort, while protecting the environment from being flooded with batteries every year.
SmartFaucets has a patented technology with a preset timer that defaults at 5 seconds, allowing users to fill up a cup before the water shuts off while brushing their teeth, shaving, washing their face, or putting on contact lenses.
In addition, SmartFaucets' patented preset temperature means no more adjusting water temperature with filthy hands, improving sanitation, convenience, and water conservation. A 10-second adjustment of water temperature 12 times a day means an additional 2 gallons saved.
SmartFaucets can potentially save 6-8 gallons per person per day, which translates to 2000-3000 gallons of water saved per year.
With a population of 30 million in California, this could potentially be the drought solution.
