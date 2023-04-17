Fish and Game offers instructor-led hunter education class in Jerome

Do you or someone you know need to take a hunter education course?

The Magic Valley Region will be offering an instructor-led hunter education class at the Magic Valley Regional Office, Hunter Education building, on April 26 – 29, 2023. The three week-day classes will run from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. On Saturday, April 29, the class will run from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Remember, if a person wants to put in an application for a big game controlled hunt and they have never had a hunting license or taken hunter education class, they will need to successfully complete a hunter education course before they can purchase a hunting license and submit a controlled hunt application.

Hunter education classes are required for anyone born after January 1, 1975, who must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license. Students must be at least 9 years old to take a hunter education class.

To sign up, go to the Fish and Game website, www.idfg.idaho.gov/education and select Hunter Ed in-person courses.

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.