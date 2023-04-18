Petri Bio, Inc Receives Concept Award from NIH NCI

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PETRI BIO, Inc., is excited to announce its recent Innovative Concept Award from the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N91023C00009.
The $300,000 award represents 90% of the anticipated cost of this project, the balance of which will be provided by non-governmental sources. The fixed price contract was awarded for the development of an engineered microbial product to serve as an amino acid restriction treatment for heritable forms of glioma, a rare pediatric cancer with a 2-year survival rate of only 10%.
"We are thrilled to receive this award from the NCI, which will enable us to expand the application of our existing technology platform,” said Dr. Joseph Schinaman, Chief Scientific Officer of Petri Bio, “Our goal is to create engineered bacteria that can serve as a viable alternative to amino acid restriction diets –one of the few useful treatments for pediatric glioma in animal models. We are grateful for this recognition by the National Cancer Institute, which is a great validation of our approach of using probiotic bacteria to alter nutrition, and we hope someday this can be a useful tool for the treatment of this devastating disease."
The National Cancer Institute (NCI) is the primary federal agency for cancer research and training. Through its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Innovative Concept Award, the NCI provides up to $300,000 in funding to small businesses that are developing transformative and highly innovative technologies. The award is intended to support high-risk, high-reward projects that have the potential to make a significant impact in the field of rare and pediatric cancer. Petri Bio is committed to advancing cancer research through innovative solutions. The project will bring together scientists from Petri Bio and the lab of Dr. Sameer Agnihotri, Director of the Brain Tumor Biology and Therapy Lab at the University of Pittsburgh.
The University of Pittsburgh is a collaborator.
About Petri Bio, Inc
Petri Bio was founded in 2020 with the mission of optimizing nutrition by harnessing the metabolic capacity of the gut microbiome. Through the use of specialized gut microbes, Petri Bio aims to alter the absorption and availability of nutrients in the diet, with an initial focus on metabolic disorders and amino acid depletion therapies for cancer treatment.
