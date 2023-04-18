SHIM Art Network @ World of MOCO

SHIM Art Network is proud to announce the
BRIDGEPORT, CT, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SHIM Art Network is proud to announce the upcoming reception of an exhibition in partnership with World of MOCO, an artist networking and community space in downtown Bridgeport. The gallery will feature over 50 artists from around the world who participated in SHIM Art Network exhibits in 2022. The reception for the exhibition will be held April 22, 2023 from 5 to 8 P.M. The show is currently on view at World of Moco Gallery, located at 211 State st. Bridgeport, CT until May 3, 2023. An online exhibition of the work is available on Artsy.net.
The participating artists are members of SHIM exhibition groups:
· SHIM/Photo (@bushwickdkrm), curated by Lucia Rollow (@lucia.rollow) showcases artists devoted to the craft of producing their own images into fine art prints.
· SHIM/ArtCard (@jillkrutickfineartgallery), curated by Jill Krutick (@jillkrutickfineart) showcases high quality, affordable, small works that easily ship around the world. SHIM/ArtCard’s exquisite corpse will be on view, featuring the combined work of 40 artists – after traveling from Art Miami and Venice last year (among other locations).
·ODETTA Digital (@odettagallery), curated by Ellen Hackl Fagan (@ehfaganstudio), presents opportunities to contemporary artists of all disciplines to exhibit their work, curate exhibitions incorporating others’ works, and collaborate.
Co-founder of SHIM Art Network, Peter Hopkins, said “These events highlight the ways @shimartnetwork has created new possibilities for both digital and analog hosting of high-quality art often overlooked by traditional galleries.”
Lucia Rollow of Bushwick Community Darkroom & SHIM/Photo states, “Providing opportunities for exhibition has been a core element of our model since day 1, and we are thrilled to be expanding offsite exhibitions with World of Moco in Bridgeport, CT.”
Jill Krutick of SHIM/ArtCard adds, “Art is about community, networking and collaborating – all core tenets of our ArtCard group. SHIM Art Network provides invaluable resources and opportunities to share art online and in wonderful spaces such as World of Moco Gallery in Bridgeport, CT.”
Ellen Hackl Fagan of ODETTA Digital takes her cues from James Joyce’s masterwork, Finnegan’s Wake, “Here Comes Everybody!” “The artist’s life can be a symphony of voices, from all walks of life. We just need to open the door, and let them in.”
About Bushwick Community Darkroom
The Bushwick Community Darkroom (BCD), founded by Lucia Rollow in 2011, is a community of hundreds of film lovers from around the world. Since its inception, BCD has been dedicated to preserving the accessibility of analog resources. Over the last decade, it grew from a closet in a basement to a 4,000-square-foot warehouse with 24/7 access to darkrooms, as well as color and black-and-white film processing, education programs, and gallery shows. For more information, visit bushwickcommunitydarkroom.com or follow @bushwickdkrm on Instagram.
About SHIM/ArtCard
SHIM/ArtCard is an exhibition group dedicated to high quality, affordable, small works easily shipped around the world. The goal is to simplify the process of showcasing artwork for both emerging and established artists. To have an exhibition that can literally fit in a lunchbox opens up a world of possibilities. And that is exactly what we aim to accomplish – a world stage for artists. By “meeting” a large pool of talented artists, collectors and curators can easily explore and buy work. Exhibitions will be held online and selective in-person locations. Collaborations among artists make for an even richer experience for all. This mission fits in the SHIM ECO world – a collection of exhibition groups dedicated to raising awareness of our many eco challenges.
About ODETTA Digital
Launched in early 2020, artist-run ODETTA Digital serves as a portal for contemporary artists, and creatives from all disciplines, who want to actively engage within a global digital platform, Our mission is to open doors, and to learn through shared experiences, how to best navigate and grow their professions, within this interconnected network. @odettagallery
@ehfaganstudio
