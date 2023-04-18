Logo of Gymless.org, a free educational resource about bodyweight fitness
OpenAI’s Large Language Model Weighs In On The Debate Over Which Exercise is “King” for Improving Health and Fitness Markers
ChatGPT makes a convincing point that squats are more accessible, safer, and assist with a huge number of daily activities such as running, crouching, jumping, and lifting from the ground.”
— Amine Rahal
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report by Gymless.org found that ChatGPT’s ideal exercise for improving one’s fitness is none other than the squat.
This is a notable development in the ongoing debate in the fitness industry over which single exercise is best for overall strength, endurance, and fitness development—a debate that often pits the deadlift and the squat against each other.
Why Squats?
ChatGPT justified its selection of the squat as the most important single exercise on the following grounds:
1. They promote lower body strength for running, lifting, and jumping
2. They promote core stability and proper postural alignment
3. They aid in the production of testosterone and growth hormone
4. They have functional transferability to one’s daily life, making all kinds of basic movements and lifts easier and safer to perform
The large language model cited a variety of peer-reviewed scholarly sources in its response, including some of the most respected academics in the sports science world, such as Brad Schoenfeld and Jeffrey Williardson.
Report Significance:
Despite the movement’s importance, many English-language surveys and reports on exercising for weight loss and overall fitness do not mention squats as an essential exercise. Rather, they often focus on lower-impact forms of exercise such as walking or swimming.
ChatGPT’s assertion that bodyweight squatting is the most effective daily fitness exercise may help shift the popular discourse regarding how Americans should exercise—especially considering that most Americans do not make enough time to properly diversify the exercises they perform.
Americans fall well short of the recommended amount of 4 hours per week of exercise prescribed by the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
Given the limited time that Americans devote to their fitness, singling out bodyweight squats could help improve health and fitness benchmarks in the United States.
Amine Rahal, the founder and CEO of Gymless.org, commented on the significance of the findings. "I was surprised to see that ChatGPT selected the squat, and particularly the bodyweight squat, as the best exercise for improving one’s fitness,” Rahal said.
“There’s a strong argument that other exercises, like the deadlift, recruit a greater number of muscle fibers across more diverse regions of the body. But ChatGPT makes a convincing point that squats are more accessible, safer, and assist with a huge number of daily activities such as running, crouching, jumping, and lifting from the ground. Since they don’t require a gym to be performed, squats truly offer excellent versatility without compromising on accessibility,” added Rahal.
