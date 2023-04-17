Nxt Gen Brand Marketing Announces Licensing Agreement with INHOLLYWOODLAND and Pyvot, LLC for Women’s Sock Collection

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INHOLLYWOODLAND, have announced they have entered into a license agreement through their licensing agent, with Pyvot, LLC for the George Barris Marilyn Monroe photography. Pyvot will manufacture, sell, distribute, and promote the socks under their popular artist series.
George Barris, the 20th Century’s legendary photographer of Hollywood’s Golden Era, covered movies stars such as Marilyn Monroe photos 1954 and 1962, Steve McQueen, Charlie Chaplin, Marlon Brando, John Wayne, Elizabeth Taylor, Clark Gable and Frank Sinatra.
Since George Barris' passing in 2016 and inheriting her father’s assets, Caroline Barris and Xavier Clemente continue INHOLLYWOODLAND LLC company to showcase and promote the George Barris' famous body of works from all over the world. Today INHOLLYWOODLAND continues to represent the estate & is the sole heirs of the George Barris' Catalog of photographs representing yesteryear's legendary & most influential Hollywood Icons.
“With the George Barris photography, we’ve strived to partner with manufacturers who have fresh, and universally relatable products,” says Caroline Barris. “By introducing this exciting sock wear collection with PYVOT to represent, the George Barris Marilyn Monroe photography with socks that feature designs of the original authentic photos previously found on prints, lithographs, fine art.
Simon Gerbi, President PYVOT LLC added “We are thrilled to add this license into our current portfolio and our partnership with INHOLLYWOOD for its Marilyn Monroe photography. We look forward to bringing this highly recognized nostalgic celebrity as part of our Artist collections, while continuing to fuel the market share momentum with their quality products Pyvot has enjoyed over the last few years since the introduction of their proprietary premium material sock Knitplus™.
About PYVOT LLC:
Pyvot is a top-rated sock company that specializes in unique designs and ultimate comfort. We collaborate with artists and brands to create eye-catching styles and give back to the community through our art giveback program. Art and premium quality are at the core of our values. At Pyvot, our focus is on providing unbeatable comfort and support to our customers. Join us in supporting the arts and experience the best in sock technology with Pyvot. www.getpyvot.com
About INHOLLYWOODLAND: IHL (INHOLLYWOODLAND) catalogs the 20th Century’s most legendary celebrity images through licensing, merchandising, and brand development. IHL’s catalog of Hollywood’s Golden Era A-List Celebrities has been published and featured in major news, films, documentaries, magazines, high fashion brands and museums around the world. With NXT GEN Brand Marketing vision and expertise, IHL is looking forward to new endeavors and expanding their brand awareness. www.inhollywoodland.com
About NXT GEN Brand Marketing: Nxt Gen Brand Marketing, LLC. is a global consumer products agency, representing innovative, proprietary, and licensed brands including entertainment, media, interactive, corporate, art and lifestyle properties. We help leading brands, manufacturers and retailers creatively find ways to strengthen their relationship with the consumer and to help clients unlock the full potential of their brands while generating substantial revenue.
