Sunstone Introduces the Argon Mini, a Portable Tank of Compressed Argon for Pop-Up’s and Permanent Jewelry Artists

The Argon Mini is a small, portable argon tank specifically designed for use at pop-up's and other remote events for permanent jewelry artists.
The Argon Mini is a portable tank of argon small enough to fit in your back pocket—perfect for permanent jewelry artists
Sunstone: The Micro Welding Experts
Sunstone, manufacturer of the Orion mPulse permanent jewelry welder, introduced the Argon Mini, a portable argon tank for use at pop-up and other remote events.
This argon tank is small enough to fit almost everywhere—even in your back pocket—yet provides an important component in creating beautiful welds that can last forever”
— Jonathan Young
PAYSON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Welders, organizer of the Permanent Jewelry Expo and manufacturer of the Orion mPulse permanent jewelry welder, introduced the Argon Mini, a small and portable argon tank specifically designed for use at pop-up and other remote events.
For permanent jewelry artists, the Argon Mini simplifies the tasks of making argon available wherever the artist is working. A small tank, measuring only 11.75 inches in length and 2.75 inches in diameter, provides compressed argon gas needed for permanent jewelry artists to close a link or jump ring with a strong, clean weld. The tank is small enough to fit in a purse, backpack, or the Permanent Jewelry Welder Carrying Case. The Argon Mini holds enough argon to complete approximately 650 welds and weighs 2.7 pounds.
“For permanent jewelry artists, the Argon Mini makes pop-up events easier to attend,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Welders. “This argon tank is small enough to fit almost everywhere—even in your back pocket—yet provides an important component in creating beautiful welds that can last forever. And with enough gas for about 650 welds, our customers should be able to complete 200 to 250 bracelets or more with one tank.”
For permanent jewelry artists, argon is a must as it creates a cleaner, stronger weld. Argon is used as a shielding gas and is incorporated into Sunstone’s pulse arc welding technology. Argon is used to protect the molten pool of metal against elements in the atmosphere including oxygen and other gases. These elements cause reactions with the molten metal, such as porosity and increased weld spatter. Argon also plays an important role in maintaining arc stability, which leads to increased weld penetration and better weld appearance. Sunstone's premium argon is 99.996% pure argon (argon 4.6).
The Argon Mini is available in packs of 2, 4, 6, and 8. Pricing starts at only $145 for a tw0-pack. The price per tank lowers when the purchase quantity increases. Every Argon mini shipment, regardless of how many tanks are included, requires an additional $45 hazard material fee mandated by the shipping carrier, which is built into the price.
The Argon Mini is designed for one-time use only. The tank cannot be refilled. However, the tank can be recycled with a local metal recycler. Customers will need a special compressed gas regulator to fit the Argon Mini’s specific nozzle, which is available from Sunstone. The regulator only needs to be purchased once. When a tank is depleted, the regulator is removed and placed on a full tank.
PJX is the only high-energy educational and networking event for permanent jewelry artists and business owners, scheduled for May 30-June 1, 2023 at Caesars Palace. PJX is home to must-have education, invaluable connections, and goal-driven motivation. Plus, PJX boasts the largest marketplace for chain, jump rings, charms, findings, training, tools, welders, and business services, all focused on the permanent jewelry business. Additional information and registration can be found at http://www.pjexpo.org.
About Sunstone Engineering
Sunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries, including the world’s bestselling permanent jewelry Orion welders. The Sunstone product line includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, multiple government and military agencies, and thousands of permanent jewelry artists. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call 801-658-0015.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.