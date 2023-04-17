Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,336 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,732 in the last 365 days.

Adeia to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. ADEA (the "Company"), will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Monday, May 8, 2023, following the close of market. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

To access the Company's earnings conference call:

U.S. callers, please dial +1 877-451-6152
International callers, please dial +1 201-389-0879

All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The Company also suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the call at Q1 2023 Earnings Call Webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available at Q1 2023 Earnings Call Webcast until May 22, 2023.

About Adeia Inc.

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

Adeia Investor Contact:

Chris Chaney
ir@adeia.com


You just read:

Adeia to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more