J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports U.S. GAAP Revenues, Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share for the First Quarter 2023

  • First Quarter 2023 Revenue: $3.23 billion; down 7%
  • First Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $277.5 million; down 17%
  • First Quarter 2023 EPS: $1.89 vs. $2.29; down 18%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT announced first quarter 2023 U.S. GAAP (United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) net earnings of $197.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.89 versus first quarter 2022 net earnings of $243.3 million, or $2.29 per diluted share.

Total operating revenue for the current quarter was $3.23 billion compared with $3.49 billion for the first quarter 2022, a decrease of 7%. The decline in revenue was primarily driven by declines in volume of 25% in Integrated Capacity Solutions™ (ICS), 5% in Intermodal (JBI) and 17% in Final Mile Services® (FMS); and a 17% decline in revenue per load in Truckload (JBT). Revenue declines in ICS, JBI, FMS and JBT were partially offset by Dedicated Contract Services® (DCS®) revenue growth of 13%, primarily driven by a 7% increase in average revenue producing trucks. Current quarter total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased approximately 10% versus the first quarter 2022.

Total freight transactions in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360°® decreased 38% to $370 million in the first quarter 2023 compared to $600 million in the prior year quarter. ICS revenue on the platform decreased 42% to $251 million versus a year ago. JBT and JBI executed $88 million and $32 million, a decrease of 24% and 41%, respectively, of their third-party dray, independent contractor and power-only capacity through the platform during the quarter.

Operating income for the current quarter decreased 17% to $277.5 million versus $334.3 million for the first quarter 2022. Operating income decreased from first quarter 2022 primarily due to lower volumes and pressure on customer rate and cost recovery efforts across ICS, JBI and JBT. On a consolidated basis, increases in professional driver and non-driver wages, insurance-related costs, and equipment-related and maintenance expenses contributed to the year-over-year decline in operating income. In addition, first quarter 2023 included a $6 million net loss from the sale of equipment compared to a $17 million net gain in the prior year quarter. These items were partially offset by decreases in rail and truck purchased transportation costs largely stemming from lower freight activity and decreased usage of third-party capacity.

Net interest expense for the current quarter increased approximately 18% from first quarter 2022 due to higher effective interest rates, partially offset by a slightly lower consolidated debt balance.

The effective income tax rate increased to 24.7% in the current quarter compared to 24.4% in the first quarter 2022. We continue to expect our 2023 annual tax rate to be between 24.0% and 25.0%.

Segment Recast:

On January 1, 2023, the Company transferred the majority of JBT's company owned trucking operations to DCS and transferred its less-than-truckload brokerage operations from ICS to FMS. Included in this release is an additional exhibit providing an unaudited historical recast of each impacted segments' results and other statistical information regarding these operational transfers for each quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021. The segment information discussed below adjusts the prior year period for these operational transfers between segments.

Segment Information:

Intermodal (JBI)

  • First Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $1.54 billion; down 4%
  • First Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $168.7 million; down 16%

Intermodal volume decreased 5% over the same period in 2022. Eastern network loads increased 1%, while transcontinental loads decreased 9%. While rail service and customer unloading activity have improved, weaker overall freight activity, particularly import-related freight, weighed on volume performance in the quarter. Segment gross revenue decreased 4% from the prior year period, reflecting the 5% decrease in volume and a 1% increase in gross revenue per load, resulting from changes in the mix of freight, customer rates, and fuel surcharge revenues. Revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue was flat year-over-year.

Operating income decreased 16% in the first quarter primarily from lower volumes and the resulting impact on both tractor and trailing utilization trends. Additionally, rate and cost recovery efforts were more than offset by increases in professional driver and non-driver wages and benefits, insurance-related costs, and a $14 million decline in net gains from the sale of equipment in the current quarter. During the period, we successfully onboarded 1,005 new pieces of trailing equipment. We ended the quarter with 116,155 containers and 6,574 power units in the dray fleet.

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)

  • First Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $879 million; up 13%
  • First Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $102.6 million; up 29%

DCS revenue increased 13% during the current quarter over the same period 2022 primarily from a 7% increase in average revenue producing trucks and a 5% increase in productivity (revenue per truck per week) versus the prior period. Productivity excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 5% from a year ago driven by increases in contracted indexed-based price escalators and stronger utilization of equipment as a result of improvements on equipment trading activity. A net additional 541 revenue producing trucks were in the fleet by the end of the quarter compared to the prior year period, and a net 49 fewer versus the end of the fourth quarter 2022. Customer retention rates remain above 98%. The revenue and truck count gains attributable to the movement of JBT operations to DCS was $26.9 million and 398 trucks, respectively, in the current quarter.

Operating income increased 29% from the prior year quarter primarily from higher revenue driven by greater productivity and utilization of assets, contracted indexed-based price escalators, and the maturing of new business onboarded over the trailing twelve months. Benefits from higher revenue were partially offset by increases in professional driver and non-driver wages and benefits, equipment-related and maintenance expenses, and insurance-related costs. The increase in operating income attributable to the movement of JBT operations to DCS was $4.2 million in the current quarter.

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)

  • First Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $385 million; down 42%
  • First Quarter 2023 Operating (Loss)/Income: $(5.4) million; vs. $24.2 million in Q1'22

ICS revenue declined 42% during the current quarter versus the first quarter 2022. Overall segment volume decreased 25% versus the prior year period. Revenue per load decreased 22% compared to the first quarter 2022 due to changes in customer freight mix and lower contractual and transactional rates in our truckload business. Contractual volume represented approximately 63% of the total load volume and 64% of the total revenue in the current quarter compared to 44% and 42%, respectively, in first quarter 2022. Of the total reported ICS revenue, approximately $251 million was executed through the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 compared to $430 million in the first quarter 2022. Revenue and volume reductions attributable to the movement of ICS operations to FMS was $12.9 million and approximately 37,400 loads, respectively, in the current quarter.

Operating loss was $5.4 million compared to operating income of $24.2 million for the first quarter 2022 due largely to lower gross profit and higher insurance-related expenses, partially offset by lower personnel-related expenses and reduced technology costs. Gross profit declined 39% versus the prior year period as a result of lower volume and revenue, despite gross profit margins improving to 13.4% as compared to 12.8% in the prior year period. ICS carrier base increased 2% year-over-year. The reduction in operating income attributable to the movement of ICS operations to FMS was $1.2 million in the current quarter.

Final Mile Services (FMS)

  • First Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $225 million; down 4%
  • First Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $6.6 million; vs. $0.6 million in Q1'22

FMS revenue decreased 4% compared to the same period 2022 primarily driven by efforts to improve revenue quality by putting business at risk on contract renewals, and general weakness in demand across many of the industry verticals served. Revenue decline was partially offset by the previously announced acquisition of Zenith Freight Lines, LLC (Zenith) and multiple new customer contracts implemented over the trailing twelve months, as well as improved revenue quality at underperforming accounts. Revenue and stop count gains attributable to the movement of ICS operations to FMS was $12.9 million and approximately 37,400 loads, respectively, in the current quarter.

Operating income increased $6.0 million compared to the prior year period primarily from internal efforts to improve revenue quality and managing costs. Higher revenue quality was partially offset by increases in professional driver and non-driver wages and benefits and equipment-related and maintenance expenses. The increase in operating income attributable to the movement of ICS operations to FMS was $1.2 million in the current quarter.

Truckload (JBT)

  • First Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $206 million; down 10%
  • First Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $5.0 million; down 83%

JBT revenue decreased 10% compared to the same period in the previous year. Revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue decreased 15% primarily due to a 22% decline in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue partially offset by an 8% increase in load volume. Total average effective trailer count increased by approximately 4,000 units, or 43%, resulting in strong double-digit growth in volume performance in J.B. Hunt 360box® versus the prior year period. Trailer turns in the quarter were down 25% from the prior period primarily due to freight mix and weaker overall freight demand as compared to the first quarter 2022. Revenue and volume reductions attributable to the movement of JBT operations to DCS was $26.9 million and approximately 19,890 loads, respectively, in the current quarter.

JBT operating income decreased 83% to $5.0 million versus the first quarter 2022. The decrease in operating income was primarily driven by the decline in revenue per load, higher insurance-related costs, and continued investments in building out the network and technology for the expansion of 360box. JBT continues to leverage the J.B. Hunt 360 platform to grow power capacity and capability for the 360box service offering. The reduction in operating income attributable to the movement of JBT operations to DCS was $4.2 million in the current quarter.

Cash Flow and Capitalization:

At March 31, 2023, we had a total of $1.24 billion outstanding on various debt instruments which is comparable to the total debt levels at December 31, 2022.

Our net capital expenditures for the first quarter 2023 approximated $380 million compared to $289 million for the first quarter 2022. At March 31, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of $53 million.

In the first quarter 2023, we purchased approximately 183,000 shares of our common stock for approximately $31 million. At March 31, 2023, we had approximately $520 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization. Actual shares outstanding at March 31, 2023, approximated 103.6 million.

Conference Call Information:

The company will hold a conference call today from 4:00–5:00 p.m. CDT to discuss the quarterly earnings. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live over the internet by going to investor.jbhunt.com. Please log on 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay of the earnings call webcast will be available a few hours after the completion of the call.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent we become aware that it will not be achieved for any reason. This press release and additional information will be available to interested parties on our website, www.jbhunt.com.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended March 31

2023

2022

% Of

% Of
Amount

Revenue

Amount Revenue

 

 

Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues $

2,731,453

 

 

$

3,042,217

 

 

Fuel surcharge revenues

498,135

 

 

446,371

 

 

Total operating revenues

3,229,588

 

100.0%

3,488,588

 

100.0%

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

Rents and purchased transportation

1,467,798

 

45.4%

1,837,340

 

52.7%

Salaries, wages and employee benefits

824,999

 

25.5%

763,591

 

21.9%

Fuel and fuel taxes

195,834

 

6.1%

189,466

 

5.4%

Depreciation and amortization

175,812

 

5.4%

148,763

 

4.3%

Operating supplies and expenses

128,360

 

4.0%

106,939

 

3.1%

Insurance and claims

70,328

 

2.2%

46,131

 

1.3%

General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions

60,404

 

1.9%

37,447

 

0.9%

Operating taxes and licenses

18,108

 

0.6%

15,749

 

0.5%

Communication and utilities

10,456

 

0.3%

8,868

 

0.3%

Total operating expenses

2,952,099

 

91.4%

3,154,294

 

90.4%

Operating income

277,489

 

8.6%

334,294

 

9.6%

Net interest expense

14,789

 

0.5%

12,586

 

0.4%

Earnings before income taxes

262,700

 

8.1%

321,708

 

9.2%

Income taxes

64,932

 

2.0%

78,383

 

2.2%

Net earnings $

197,768

 

6.1%

$

243,325

 

7.0%

Average diluted shares outstanding

104,729

 

106,075

 

Diluted earnings per share $

1.89

$

2.29

 
 
Financial Information By Segment
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 
Three Months Ended March 31

2023

2022

% Of % Of
Amount Total Amount Total
 
Revenue
 
Intermodal $

1,539,560

 

48%

$

1,603,385

 

46%

Dedicated

879,143

 

27%

776,121

 

22%

Integrated Capacity Solutions

384,774

 

12%

658,873

 

19%

Final Mile Services

225,077

 

7%

234,972

 

7%

Truckload

205,862

 

6%

229,528

 

6%

Subtotal

3,234,416

 

100%

3,502,879

 

100%

Intersegment eliminations

(4,828

)

(0%)

(14,291

)

0%

Consolidated revenue $

3,229,588

 

100%

$

3,488,588

 

100%

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

 

 

Intermodal $

168,658

 

61%

$

200,972

 

60%

Dedicated

102,560

 

37%

79,691

 

24%

Integrated Capacity Solutions

(5,372

)

(2%)

24,193

 

7%

Final Mile Services

6,619

 

2%

590

 

0%

Truckload

4,990

 

2%

28,903

 

9%

Other (1)

34

 

0%

(55

)

0%

Operating income $

277,489

 

100%

$

334,294

 

100%

 
(1) Includes corporate support activity
Operating Statistics by Segment
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31

2023

2022

Intermodal
 
Loads

486,091

 

510,736

 

Average length of haul

1,651

 

1,671

 

Revenue per load $

3,167

 

$

3,139

 

Average tractors during the period *

6,599

 

6,262

 

Tractors (end of period) *

6,574

 

6,343

 

Trailing equipment (end of period)

116,155

 

109,329

 

Average effective trailing equipment usage

96,306

 

105,884

 

 
 
Dedicated
 
Loads

1,077,372

 

1,071,230

 

Average length of haul

171

 

167

 

Revenue per truck per week** $

5,060

 

$

4,824

 

Average trucks during the period***

13,469

 

12,563

 

Trucks (end of period) ***

13,325

 

12,784

 

Trailing equipment (end of period)

29,651

 

30,343

 

Average effective trailing equipment usage

31,378

 

32,450

 

 
 
Integrated Capacity Solutions
 
Loads

202,531

 

271,827

 

Revenue per load $

1,900

 

$

2,424

 

Gross profit margin

13.4

%

12.8

%

Employee count (end of period)

807

 

1,005

 

Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period)

149,300

 

147,000

 

Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions) $

250.6

 

$

430.4

 

 
 
Final Mile Services
 
Stops

1,162,138

 

1,401,714

 

Average trucks during the period***

1,651

 

1,556

 

 
 
Truckload
 
Loads

98,784

 

91,139

 

Revenue per load $

2,084

 

$

2,518

 

Average length of haul

640

 

553

 

 
Tractors (end of period)
Company-owned

104

 

145

 

Independent contractor

2,058

 

1,479

 

Total tractors

2,162

 

1,624

 

 
Trailers (end of period)

14,935

 

11,655

 

Average effective trailing equipment usage

13,127

 

9,156

 

 
 
* Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors
** Using weighted workdays
*** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks
 
 
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $

52,604

 

$

51,927

 

Accounts Receivable, net

1,382,896

 

1,528,075

 

Prepaid expenses and other

553,427

 

631,776

 

Total current assets

1,988,927

 

2,211,778

 

Property and equipment

8,163,778

 

7,999,480

 

Less accumulated depreciation

2,965,980

 

3,019,663

 

Net property and equipment

5,197,798

 

4,979,817

 

Other assets, net

603,677

 

594,987

 

$

7,790,402

 

$

7,786,582

 

 
 
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current debt $

249,785

 

$

-

 

Trade accounts payable

749,774

 

798,776

 

Claims accruals

485,623

 

452,149

 

Accrued payroll

96,961

 

188,252

 

Other accrued expenses

121,440

 

129,054

 

Total current liabilities

1,703,583

 

1,568,231

 

 
Long-term debt

991,710

 

1,261,738

 

Other long-term liabilities

375,761

 

369,314

 

Deferred income taxes

921,977

 

920,531

 

Stockholders' equity

3,797,371

 

3,666,768

 

$

7,790,402

 

$

7,786,582

 

 
Supplemental Data
(unaudited)
 

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

 
 
Actual shares outstanding at end of period (000)

103,648

103,743

 
Book value per actual share outstanding at end of period $

36.64

$

35.34

 
 
 
  Three Months Ended March 31
 

2023

2022

 
Net cash provided by operating activities (000) $

487,621

$

291,785

 
Net capital expenditures (000) $

379,831

$

289,126

 
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Recast for Truck Fleet and LTL Operational Transfers
(unaudited)
   

2022

2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total
Dedicated
   
Revenue (in thousands)

$

776,121

 

$

903,925

 

$

930,947

 

$

913,084

 

$

3,524,077

$

609,631

 

$

652,789

 

$

696,938

 

$

746,569

 

$

2,705,927

Operating Income (in thousands)

$

79,691

 

$

94,141

 

$

107,186

 

$

79,826

 

$

360,844

$

76,726

 

$

82,516

 

$

79,922

 

$

75,008

 

$

314,172

Loads

 

1,071,230

 

 

1,149,401

 

 

1,164,792

 

 

1,123,441

 

 

971,507

 

 

1,026,754

 

 

1,057,110

 

 

1,083,518

 

Average length of haul

 

167

 

 

167

 

 

169

 

 

170

 

 

166

 

 

165

 

 

165

 

 

164

 

Revenue per truck per week**

$

4,824

 

$

5,380

 

$

5,329

 

$

5,302

 

$

4,542

 

$

4,680

 

$

4,656

 

$

4,850

 

Average trucks during the period***

 

12,563

 

 

13,001

 

 

13,429

 

 

13,533

 

 

10,550

 

 

10,805

 

 

11,501

 

 

12,062

 

Trucks (end of period) ***

 

12,784

 

 

13,236

 

 

13,629

 

 

13,374

 

 

10,549

 

 

11,086

 

 

11,875

 

 

12,306

 

Trailing equipment (end of period)

 

30,343

 

 

27,108

 

 

27,937

 

 

28,322

 

 

27,283

 

 

27,354

 

 

27,804

 

 

28,822

 

Average effective trailing equipment usage

 

32,450

 

 

32,099

 

 

30,309

 

 

30,543

 

 

29,869

 

 

29,587

 

 

30,120

 

 

31,026

 

   
Integrated Capacity Solutions
   
Revenue (in thousands)

$

658,873

 

$

605,606

 

$

575,287

 

$

483,590

 

$

2,323,356

$

510,546

 

$

592,000

 

$

647,925

 

$

720,550

 

$

2,471,021

Operating Income (in thousands)

$

24,193

 

$

23,222

 

$

13,351

 

$

(3,215

)

$

57,551

$

5,960

 

$

1,572

 

$

13,221

 

$

19,136

 

$

39,889

Loads

 

271,827

 

 

262,213

 

 

262,803

 

 

230,685

 

 

231,981

 

 

269,578

 

 

266,772

 

 

295,142

 

Revenue per load

$

2,424

 

$

2,310

 

$

2,189

 

$

2,096

 

$

2,201

 

$

2,196

 

$

2,429

 

$

2,441

 

Gross profit margin

 

12.8

%

 

16.1

%

 

14.2

%

 

15.6

%

 

12.2

%

 

10.2

%

 

11.7

%

 

11.9

%

Employee count (end of period)

 

1,005

 

 

1,022

 

 

1,002

 

 

958

 

 

917

 

 

943

 

 

931

 

 

953

 

   
Final Mile Services
   
Revenue (in thousands)

$

234,972

 

$

274,991

 

$

265,054

 

$

267,416

 

$

1,042,433

$

216,284

 

$

227,879

 

$

224,200

 

$

240,264

 

$

908,627

Operating Income (in thousands)

$

590

 

$

13,249

 

$

9,773

 

$

12,973

 

$

36,585

$

9,807

 

$

12,237

 

$

2,805

 

$

9,496

 

$

34,345

Stops

 

1,401,714

 

 

1,501,268

 

 

1,405,290

 

 

1,328,160

 

 

1,736,409

 

 

1,793,511

 

 

1,627,580

 

 

1,519,686

 

   
Truckload
   
Revenue (in thousands)

$

229,528

 

$

227,909

 

$

236,620

 

$

242,677

 

$

936,734

$

119,857

 

$

152,024

 

$

171,435

 

$

224,928

 

$

668,244

Operating Income (in thousands)

$

28,903

 

$

20,024

 

$

14,925

 

$

12,874

 

$

76,726

$

7,786

 

$

10,689

 

$

12,880

 

$

23,537

 

$

54,892

Loads

 

91,139

 

 

95,245

 

 

101,178

 

 

110,509

 

 

73,775

 

 

78,434

 

 

81,025

 

 

93,997

 

Revenue per load

$

2,518

 

$

2,393

 

$

2,339

 

$

2,196

 

$

1,625

 

$

1,938

 

$

2,116

 

$

2,393

 

Average length of haul

 

553

 

 

543

 

 

594

 

 

585

 

 

500

 

 

554

 

 

570

 

 

562

 

Tractors (end of period)
Company-owned

 

145

 

 

165

 

 

180

 

 

147

 

 

244

 

 

215

 

 

180

 

 

165

 

Independent contractor

 

1,479

 

 

1,850

 

 

1,960

 

 

2,095

 

 

874

 

 

975

 

 

1,160

 

 

1,454

 

Total tractors

 

1,624

 

 

2,015

 

 

2,141

 

 

2,243

 

 

1,118

 

 

1,190

 

 

1,340

 

 

1,618

 

Trailers (end of period)

 

11,655

 

 

12,770

 

 

13,751

 

 

14,718

 

 

8,571

 

 

8,958

 

 

9,906

 

 

11,172

 

Average effective trailing equipment usage

 

9,156

 

 

9,928

 

 

10,938

 

 

12,420

 

 

6,319

 

 

6,641

 

 

7,271

 

 

8,259

 

   
   
On January 1, 2023, the Company transferred the majority of JBT's company owned trucking operations to DCS and transferred its less-than-truckload (LTL) brokerage operations from ICS to FMS. The purpose of this schedule is to provide certain recast reportable business segment historical results and other statistical information regarding these operational transfers for each quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021. These operational changes have no impact on our historical consolidated balance sheets, statements of earnings or cash flows. The recast segment financial and statistical information above does not represent a restatement of previously issued financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for each of the quarters of fiscal 2022 and 2021 and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
    
** Using weighted workdays
*** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks

 

