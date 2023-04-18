Las Vegas Personal Injury Attorney Gives Free Case Evaluations To Car Accident Victims

A Las Vegas Personal Injury Attorney is providing free case evaluations to victims of car accidents. Along with consultations
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 marked one of the deadliest years on Nevada roads. In the wake of such a deadly year, Anthony Paglia, a Las Vegas Personal Injury Attorney, is providing free case evaluations to victims of car accidents. Along with consultations, Paglia provides road safety tips to the community to prevent future tragedies.
Las Vegas Automotive Accident Attorney Helping Victims One Case At A Time
“Over 300 fatalities were reported on Nevada roads in 2022, which makes it the fifth deadliest year in decades,” said Paglia. “Seeing this staggering number was unsettling because I’m a father and a husband.”
The sky-rocketed number of car accidents sparked action within Anthony Paglia and his personal injury firm in Las Vegas.
“I’m pleased to announce case evaluations to victims of car accidents in Las Vegas free of charge,” said Paglia. “It’s time these car accident victims take back their rights from the perpetrators responsible.”
Anthony Paglia specializes in car accident cases, hit-and-run accidents, truck accidents, drunk driver accidents, and any type of personal injury accident. Paglia has been a lawyer in Las Vegas for over 10 years, helping victims get compensation for their injuries.
Road Safety Tips From A Las Vegas Personal Injury Attorney
Las Vegas is known for its bright lights, lively entertainment, and bustling streets. However, it's also notorious for being a hotspot for car accidents due to reckless driving and congested roads.
To ensure your safety while navigating the city's roadways, Paglia has compiled some essential tips that every driver should remember.
Firstly, always obey traffic laws and signals. This includes following speed limits, stopping at stop signs and red lights, and using turn signals when changing lanes or making turns.
Additionally, avoid distracted driving by keeping your phone out of reach and focusing solely on the road ahead.
Secondly, be aware of other drivers around you. It's important to stay alert for erratic behavior from other vehicles and pedestrians crossing the street.
Keep a safe distance from surrounding cars and avoid tailgating or cutting off other drivers.
Attorney Anthony Paglia has dedicated his life’s career to helping victims get the just they deserve from people taking advantage of their situation. Paglia continues his work in personal injury law to this very day.
