AudienceView and TheaterMania Release Fourth Annual Comprehensive Consumer Behavior Report

Unlocking the Secrets of Eventgoer Preferences: Insights into Ticketing, Donations, and Post-Covid Protection
UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AudienceView, in partnership with TheaterMania, has announced the release of its fourth annual consumer behavior report, offering valuable insights into the preferences and experiences of over 2,300 surveyed TheaterMania subscribers and avid eventgoers. The full report is now available for download at https://rb.gy/6kwv4.
Key findings from the survey include preferred methods for purchasing tickets and ticket delivery, impactful donation incentives and timing, and the significance of ticketing protection in a post-covid world.
AudienceView, a global leader in event ticketing and e-commerce solutions for over 20 years, supports more than 2,100 organizations in 12 countries with their innovative technology and individualized client support. Their mission is to transform how events are discovered, attended, and remembered.
TheaterMania, a digital-first property established in 1999, offers a unique perspective on Broadway, off-Broadway, and nationwide live events. Their comprehensive solutions and strong client relationships have earned them a loyal following in the live event community.
