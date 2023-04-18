disguise Brings Motion Graphics to Live-to-Air Broadcast at NAB Show

Attendees Will Get a Preview of disguise's Expanded Unreal Engine Integration
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At this year’s NAB show, disguise, a virtual production technology pioneer, is showcasing an Unreal Engine (UE) integration to bring new motion graphics capabilities to live-to-air broadcast. disguise’s flagship software, Porta, works with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine to bring broadcasters an end-to-end solution for everything from virtual worlds to lower thirds.
As more broadcasters use real-time graphics to drive audience engagement, demand has grown for applications that make creating graphics as easy as possible. With the new integration, broadcasters can use one platform to quickly create AR and xR graphics as well as more traditional motion graphics such as lower thirds and full screens. All graphics can then be controlled from a single interface: disguise Porta.
Thanks to its Newsroom Control System integration, Porta lets operators integrate UE graphics into their traditional broadcast workflows, and control their playout, without the need to acquire specialized skills or new talent. With Porta, users can also draw on preexisting graphics templates to ensure a consistent look and feel for their programming and play content out in rundowns with ease and efficiency.
Visitors to disguise’s booth C6118 at NAB will have a chance to witness how disguise is driving new live-to-air broadcast applications. DAZN, the global sports streaming platform, has implemented, for their MotoGP broadcast in Spain, a green screen virtual studio with three tracked cameras, using Unreal Engine to create all motion graphics, including lower thirds, locators, video splits and full screen graphics, controlled and played out through Porta and powered by the disguise px render hardware.
“This project is a milestone for us, with all the graphics built in native Unreal Engine — including the CG graphics. It’s a very efficient setup using our cloud-based Porta control, which runs on Unreal, and we are extremely proud to be able to showcase our work for the first time ever at this year's 100th NAB,” says Grigory Mindlin, General Manager for Broadcast at disguise.
“At DAZN we keep innovating and applying technology to enhance the viewing experience for all sports fans. This virtual studio allows us to offer augmented realities of motorbikes, to generate virtual windows for image analysis and to connect with the circuit, turning each race into a more immersive experience never seen before during a MotoGP live broadcast,” said Quim Domènech, SVP of Content for DAZN Spain.
Visitors to the disguise stand will also be able to witness the latest developments in the company’s end-to-end platform solution, catering to a wide range of applications from simple LED control to full xR, virtual production and metaverse experiences. Book your meeting at NAB
About disguise
disguise is a real-time production platform delivering the next dimension of visual experiences, bridging the physical and the virtual. Its award-winning extended reality (xR) solution has powered over 600 immersive real-time productions across live entertainment for music artists such as Katy Perry and Billie Eilish, film and episodic TV productions for Netflix and Amazon Prime, corporate presentations for Siemens and Verizon, and live broadcast programs from Eurosport, MTV and ITV, in more than 50 countries.
With an ever-increasing global partner network and working alongside the world’s most talented visual designers and technical teams in live events, TV broadcasts, films, concert touring, theatre, fixed installations and corporate and entertainment events, disguise is building the next generation of collaborative tools to help artists and technologists realise their vision.
Recipient of the Engineering, Science and Technology Emmy Award and Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Innovation, disguise is backed by investment firm Carlyle Group, with Epic Games taking a minority stake.
Dazn is a leading digital sports platform in Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Japan, Canada, US and the UK. Its wide range of exclusive content includes top-flight football from the world’s most popular competitions – Bundesliga, English Premier League, J.League, LaLiga, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League, in addition to the biggest sports from around the world - Formula 1, NFL, NBA, MotoGP and the UFC.
Dazn is the NFL’s global partner and, from the 2023 season, will be the only place for fans around the world to watch every NFL match through the NFL Game Pass International add-on subscription. Dazn is a global home for boxing and combat sports through its partnerships with Matchroom Boxing, the Professional Fighters League, and a global home for Women’s Football with UEFA Women’s Champions League and Finetwork Liga F. Dazn is adding more and more sport to its platform to create a destination for sports fans.
Dazn is reimagining the way people enjoy sport. With a single, frictionless platform, sports fans can watch, bet, play, share, socialise, and buy tickets, NFTs and merchandise. Live and on-demand sports content, anywhere, in any language, on any device – only on Dazn.
Dazn is available on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles, ensuring that fans have access to ground-breaking rights catalogue and slate of incredible content. In the UK and globally, Dazn can be accessed on Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic Smart TVs and on Games Consoles including Playstation and Xbox. Subscribers also have access to Dazn on their Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast and Apple TV and can find the app on their iPhone, iPad, and android mobile devices. Dazn is available as an Amazon Channel on Amazon Prime TV and can be viewed on Channel 429 on Sky in the UK and Ireland.
Dazn is a global, privately-owned company with employees in over 25 countries. For more information on Dazn, our products, people, and performance, visit dazngroup.com
