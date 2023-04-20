Jerome Baker Designs Launches Nevada Cannabis Line with WhiteCloud Botanicals at Jade Dispensary on April 28th 2023

Jerome Baker Designs Las Vegas, Nevada 2023 WhiteCloud Botanicals Wells, Nevada 89835 Jade Dispensary 1130 E Desert Inn Rd 89109 Las Vegas Nevada Save Lives Give Blood April 28th from 2-6pm 2023 Enter to win Jerome Baker Designs Glass piece Drawing 4:20pm Jade Dispensary

Elevate your cannabis experience with Jerome Baker Designs and Whitecloud Botanicals. Join us for the exclusive launch at Jade Dispensary on April 28th.

Elevate your senses-discover the art of JBD Cannabis” — "JBD" Jason Harris

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerome Baker Designs is excited to announce the launch of their Nevada cannabis line in collaboration with WhiteCloud Botanicals, an industry leader in high-quality, sustainable cannabis growth. WhiteCloud Botanicals uses cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence and nitrogen sealing, to produce the highest quality cannabis possible. The launch will take place on April 28th from 2pm to 6pm at Jade Dispensary 1130 E Desert Inn Rd 89109 Las Vegas, Nevada, and will include a blood drive to support the local Las Vegas community.

The partnership between Jerome Baker Designs and WhiteCloud Botanicals brings together two companies committed to excellence and innovation. WhiteCloud Botanicals' innovative use of technology allows them to optimize the growth of each plant, resulting in the highest quality flowers. WhiteCloud Botanicals uses Nitrogen sealing to preserve the plants' natural terpenes and cannabinoids, ensuring the product remains fresh and potent during packaging and delivery.

WhiteCloud Botanicals also utilizes artificial intelligence to tailor the environment of each grow unit to the unique demands of each plant. This level of customization ensures that each plant receives precisely what it needs to thrive, resulting in consistent and exceptional quality across all strains.

The collaboration between Jerome Baker Designs and WhiteCloud Botanicals allows for the introduction of three different strains to the market: Jealousy, LA Kush Cake, Biscotti Mintz. Each strain has been carefully crafted with a focus on delivering a unique experience to the consumer. The strains have been curated to offer something for everyone, from novice to experienced cannabis users. The artificial intelligence allows WhiteCloud Botanicals to recreate grow plans and specific environments which result in greater product consistency.

WhiteCloud Botanicals is proud to introduce their line of packaging, which is made from recycled metal. WhiteCloud Botanicals has always been committed to sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, and this new packaging is a reflection of that commitment. By using recycled metal, WhiteCloud Botanicals is able to reduce their carbon footprint and minimize their impact on the environment. Additionally, the metal packaging is both durable and stylish, giving customers a premium and sustainable option for their cannabis products. Overall, the use of recycled metal in their packaging is just one of the ways that WhiteCloud Botanicals is leading the way in sustainable practices in the cannabis industry.

Jade Dispensary, one of the premier dispensaries in Las Vegas, is thrilled to host the launch party for Jerome Baker Designs' cannabis line. The spacious and welcoming environment provides the perfect backdrop for attendees to learn more about the products and have a chance to meet the Jerome Baker Designs Cannabis team and WhiteCloud Botanicals. Jerome Baker Designs Cannabis Line will be available at all Jade Dispensary Locations starting on 4/28.

The launch party will not only introduce the new cannabis line but also include a blood drive to support the local community. All attendees who donate blood will be entered into a drawing to receive a custom JBD Glass Piece on 4/28/23 and also receive a special gift from Jerome Baker Designs and WhiteCloud Botanicals as a token of their appreciation. Must be present at Jade dispensary on 4/28 at 4:20 pm to win JBD drawing.

The launch of Jerome Baker Designs' Nevada Cannabis line in partnership with WhiteCloud Botanicals is set to revolutionize the cannabis industry. The collaboration between two industry leaders brings together the best of both worlds - innovative technology and cutting-edge design. With a focus on sustainability and quality, WhiteCloud Botanicals' use of AI technology and nitrogen sealed packaging ensures that their cannabis products are of the highest quality.

The launch party at Jade Dispensary in Las Vegas will not only introduce the three different strains, but also give back to the local community through a local Las Vegas blood drive. Attendees can expect to experience the best that the cannabis industry has to offer while contributing to a worthy cause. Mark your calendars for April 28th, 2pm to 6pm, and join Jerome Baker Designs and WhiteCloud Botanicals for a memorable and impactful event. Jerome Baker Designs Co-Founder world famous glass blower "Jason Harris' will be doing a Live Glass Blowing demonstration sessions during the event at Jade Dispensary.

