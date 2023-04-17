Ecopia Partners with NextNav to Enable Emergency Response Teams with 3D Visualizations

April 17, 2023 – Toronto – Today, Ecopia AI (Ecopia) and NextNav announced a partnership that will enable first responders to visualize situations in 3D and locate where in a building an emergency call is coming from.

Together, Ecopia and NextNav are providing public safety answering points (PSAPs) with the ability to visualize z-axis coordinates of emergency calls on 3D building data, helping first responders locate which floor of a multistory building a call is coming from and reach people in need more quickly. The partnership combines NextNav’s mission-critical z-axis positioning solution derived from ground stations and barometric calibration with Ecopia’s comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date 3D building data generated from artificial intelligence (AI)-based mapping systems to empower response teams with greater situational awareness in emergency scenarios.

In 2022, the United States’ Federal Communications Commission mandated that all commercial mobile radio service (CMRS) providers deliver the z-axis coordinates of emergency calls to each PSAP. While CMRS providers traditionally deliver emergency call x- and y-axis coordinates to help PSAPs locate the address of 911 callers, response crews often struggle to locate callers in multistory buildings.

As part of an effort to empower emergency responders to reach people in need more efficiently, the FCC mandate ensures that CMRS providers deliver z-axis call coordinates to PSAPs. However, without a 3D mapping and visualization solution, PSAPs and emergency response teams do not have the necessary context to make use of the z-axis coordinates. NextNav’s Pinnacle vertical location z-axis service is available in more than 4,400 US cities and towns, covering more than 90% of buildings greater than 3 stories.

“We are proud to partner with Ecopia and deliver cutting-edge 3D visualization solutions to emergency responders,” said Rob Clark, Senior Director of Public Safety at NextNav. “Ecopia’s 3D building data accuracy and coverage is unmatched, and together with NextNav’s z-axis positioning, we are thrilled to be providing first responders with critical technology that will help them save more lives.”

“Our partnership with NextNav exemplifies our commitment to using AI for good,” continued Abigail Coholic, Senior Director of Partnerships at Ecopia. “This Next Generation 911 solution will enable emergency crews to save lives, and Ecopia is excited to partner with NextNav to make z-axis data actionable for PSAPs.”

For more information on Ecopia, click here. To view Ecopia HD map samples, click here.

About NextNav

NextNav (Nasdaq: NN) provides next generation GPS through its TerraPoiNT and Pinnacle networks. TerraPoiNT delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services in the absence of GPS for critical infrastructure and PNT-reliant next-generation technologies. NextNav Pinnacle, a vertical location network that leverages existing mobile device infrastructure, delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services to reflect the 3D world around us. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is enabling a whole new ecosystem of geolocation applications and services.













‍





About Ecopia AI





Ecopia is on a mission to create a digital twin of the Earth. We leverage artificial intelligence to convert high-resolution imagery into high-definition (HD) vector maps. These maps form a digital representation of reality and are embedded into decision-making applications, offering unique insight at scale. Ecopia’s HD vector maps are leveraged for hundreds of commercial and government applications across over 100 countries around the world.