Actor Shane Willis lands Principal role in Hallmark Feature Film, ‘Spring Breakthrough’ directed by Mykelti Williamson

Shane Willis, Local Gulf Coast Actor, Recently Filmed a Principal Role for Hallmark Mahongony’s Feature Film which Filmed in Daphne AL.
PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hallmark Mahogony Films has announced that the movie Spring Breakthrough will air Apr 30, 2023 on the Hallmark Channel.
Directed by award-winner Actor and Director Mykelti Williamson (Forrest Gump (1994), Fences (2016)), the film follows a single mother (Keesha Sharp) who is surprised by her daughter’s (Rhyon Nicole Brown) recent engagement. She travels to Gulf Shores where she finds love unexpectedly. Principal role of the Officiant is played by actor Shane Willis , a Pensacola local known for his roles on Snapped, Murder Calls, and A Soldiers Rest. Akono Dixon (who played Shawn) said “Shane Willis was so method in his craft that he just gave off preacher vibes from the moment he walked on set.”
Shane stated “ I was honored to be able to work with such a great cast and crew. Who would have ever thought I would have the opportunity to work with Mykelti Williamson. Plus my sister is a huge Empire fan, so it was fun teasing her that I got to work with the unbelievably gifted Rhyon Nicole Brown. We have some incredible talent here in the south and I am humbled to have been chosen to contribute to this fantastic story.”
Shane Willis is experienced in both acting and screenwriting. He’s appeared in a wide range of roles, from independent films, to television. His work in the short film A Soldiers Rest won him multiple awards and is a testament of his dedication to the craft.
