Netherlands Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Report 2023: A $3+ Billion Market by 2027 Featuring Royal Ahold, Jumbo Supermarkten, Blokker, Sperwer, Intergamma, Hema, & Detail result

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Netherlands Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 6.1% on annual basis to reach US$ 2,450.7 million in 2023.
The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth.
In value terms, the gift card market in Netherlands has recorded a CAGR of 5.1% during 2018-2022. The gift card industry in Netherlands will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 5.7% during 2023-2027.
The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 2,309.8 million in 2022 to reach US$ 3,055.5 million by 2027.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of the gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.
