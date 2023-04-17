KonaTel Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Results

There were 2,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,685 in the last 365 days.
Delivers 56% Increase in Revenue; Increases Investment in Customer Growth
DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / KonaTel, Inc. KTEL (www.konatel.com), a voice and data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022.
Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
Business Highlights 2022
"We delivered $20 million in revenue in 2022, a 56% increase over last year and invested in key business areas and partnerships that we believe will further drive customer growth and future profitability," stated KonaTel Chairman and CEO Sean McEwen. "Contrary to other market segments, our business model continues to provide investors with a strong defensive moat against recessionary headwinds, as demand for our government subsidized services typically increases during worsening economic conditions."
McEwen continued, "We remain committed to growth, but more importantly, growth at a pace that is manageable and sustainable for the long-term. Investment in customer acquisition is a strong lever for growing our business and by using a stair-step approach to investing we are able to control growth and effectively manage our capital resources. This is highly evident in our fourth quarter results as we slowed investment to deliver positive operating income."
McEwen closed, "We intend to resume aggressive growth in 2023, commensurate with the expanded infrastructure (personnel, distribution, and systems) we created in 2022. We are laser focused on creating shareholder value, strengthening our competitive position and identifying niche markets and strategies to promote customer loyalty, such as our partnership with Equiva, while we build a stable, scalable and profitable enterprise."
About KonaTel
KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IoT mobile data service, and a range of hosted cloud services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, SD-WAN, and platform services using its national cloud network. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications APIs. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com), is an FCC authorized national wireless ACP and Lifeline carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, licensed to provide government subsidized cellular service to low-income American families across ten states. KonaTel is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|Years Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|
Assets
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|2,055,634
|$
|932,785
|
Accounts Receivable, net
|1,510,118
|1,274,687
|
Inventory, Net
|526,337
|566,839
|
Prepaid Expenses
|61,241
|79,467
|
Other Current Asset
|164
|164
|
Total Current Assets
|4,153,494
|2,853,942
|
Property and Equipment, Net
|36,536
|48,887
|
Other Assets
|
Intangible Assets, Net
|1,187,937
|807,775
|
Other Assets
|73,883
|154,297
|
Investments
|-
|10,000
|
Total Other Assets
|1,261,820
|972,072
|
Total Assets
|$
|5,451,850
|$
|3,874,901
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current Liabilities
|
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
|$
|1,348,931
|$
|930,449
|
Loans Payable, net of loan fees
|3,070,947
|-
|
Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - current
|118,382
|50,672
|
Total Current Liabilities
|4,538,260
|981,121
|
Long Term Liabilities
|
Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - long term
|458,227
|136,445
|
Note Payable - long term
|-
|150,000
|
Total Long Term Liabilities
|458,227
|286,445
|
Total Liabilities
|4,996,487
|1,267,566
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 42,240,406 outstanding and issued at December 31, 2022 and 41,615,406 outstanding and issued at December 31, 2021
|42,240
|41,615
|
Additional Paid In Capital
|8,710,987
|7,911,224
|
Accumulated Deficit
|(8,297,864
|)
|(5,345,504
|)
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|455,363
|2,607,335
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|5,451,850
|$
|3,874,901
KonaTel, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
|Years Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|
Revenue
|$
|20,023,340
|$
|12,834,844
|
Cost of Revenue
|15,033,733
|7,105,464
|
Gross Profit
|4,989,607
|5,729,380
|
Operating Expenses
|
Payroll and Related Expenses
|4,974,989
|2,702,495
|
Operating and Maintenance
|8,129
|1,887
|
Bad Debt
|29,133
|31,318
|
Professional and Other Expenses
|1,509,269
|697,594
|
Utilities and Facilities
|206,380
|146,254
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|12,352
|833,016
|
General and Administrative
|300,042
|156,386
|
Marketing and Advertising
|106,402
|90,635
|
Application Development Costs
|146,400
|266,191
|
Taxes and Insurance
|251,196
|165,257
|
Total Operating Expenses
|7,544,292
|5,091,033
|
Operating Income/(Loss)
|(2,554,685
|)
|638,347
|
Other Income and Expense
|
Interest Expense
|(399,031
|)
|(15,361
|)
|
Other Income/(Expense), net
|1,356
|-
|
Total Other Income and Expenses
|(397,675
|)
|(15,361
|)
|
Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(2,952,360
|)
|$
|622,986
|
Earnings (Loss) per Share
|
Basic
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.02
|
Diluted
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.01
|
Weighted Average Outstanding Shares
|
Basic
|41,863,283
|40,909,085
|
Diluted
|41,863,283
|42,891,011
