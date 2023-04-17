NewBridge Services Notice of Data Security Incident

PEQUANNOCK, N.J., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBridge Services ("NewBridge") has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to some current and former patients.

On January 26, 2023, NewBridge discovered that it had experienced an incident disrupting access to some of its systems. In response, NewBridge took immediate steps to secure its systems and promptly launched an investigation. NewBridge engaged independent digital forensics and incident response experts to determine what happened and to identify any information that may have been accessed or acquired without authorization as a result. On January 28, 2023, NewBridge learned that certain personal and protected health information may have been impacted in connection with the incident, which is the reason for this notification. Please note that NewBridge has no evidence of the misuse or attempted misuse of any potentially impacted information.

While NewBridge has no evidence that any information potentially involved in this incident has been misused, out of an abundance of caution, NewBridge is informing affected individuals about the steps they can take to help protect their information. The potentially affected information may include individuals' names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, treatment information, provider information, prescription information, payment information, and health insurance information. On April 17, 2023, NewBridge provided written notification of the incident via US mail to impacted individuals.

NewBridge has taken steps in response to this incident and has made alterations to its cyber environment to help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. NewBridge has also reported the incident to law enforcement.

NewBridge has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9am – 9pm EST and can be reached at 1-833-903-3648.

NewBridge is located at 7 Industrial Road, Pequannock, NJ 07840.

