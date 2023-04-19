Keva Health, a Virtual Care Company for Respiratory Illnesses, Launches Campaign on StartEngine Crowdfunding Platform

Keva Health invites investors to invest in cutting edge technology that is building the future of virtual respiratory care through a crowdfunding campaign.
I totally believe in Keva Health’s product, platform & vision! It is on the forefront of monitoring respiratory illnesses, reducing their economic burden via strategic value based patient care.”
— Dr. Varada Divgi, Pediatric Pulmonologist, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
LEXINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Keva Health, an innovative digital healthcare company, is excited to announce the launch of its campaign on StartEngine, a leading crowdfunding platform, to fund the development and expansion of its groundbreaking virtual care platform for respiratory illnesses. Keva Health's mission is to revolutionize remote at-home care by providing comprehensive and accessible digital solutions for individuals suffering from respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD.
The Keva Health platform integrates advanced telemedicine capabilities, remote monitoring, and personalized treatment plans to create a seamless, user-friendly experience for patients and healthcare providers. The funds raised from the StartEngine campaign will be critical in:
1. Enhancing the development of Keva Health's core virtual care platform, to further reduce physician burden in the management of respiratory illnesses.
2. Implementing AI-driven analytics to monitor patient data, predict exacerbations, and optimize treatment plans, ultimately improving health outcomes and reducing hospitalizations.
3. Building a robust sales team that can bring our product in the hands of physicians, patients and payors.
Jyotsna Mehta, the founder and CEO of Keva Health, said, "Our vision is to create a world where people with respiratory illnesses can lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. By leveraging the power of crowdfunding through StartEngine, we can accelerate the development and commercialization of our virtual care platform and bring our life-changing solution to millions of people who need them."
"In today's environment where we have providers & patients both seeking innovative ways to deliver & access care, Keva Health is set to enable digital & self-care management for many respiratory health conditions including Asthma." said Dr. Dhrumil Shah, CMIO, Compass Medical.
Dr. Varada Divgi, our inhouse pulmonologist expert said “ Acute respiratory exacerbations require urgent medical treatment. Frequent recurrences drive healthcare costs sky high. Keva Health is closing healthcare gaps in chronic care management by engaging patients in their medical condition, improving quality of life, while reducing economic burden.”
At Keva Health, we are committed to providing patients, providers, payers, and healthcare organizations with the highest level of care and support by improving outcomes and reducing costs. With our virtual care solution, we are revolutionizing the way respiratory illnesses are managed, making it easier for patients to stay healthy and live their lives to the fullest. Visit our website at kevahealth.com/providers to learn how our platform can help providers streamline care for their patients.
Investors on the StartEngine platform now have the opportunity to become part of the Keva Health journey by contributing to its growth and success. In addition to making a meaningful impact on the future of healthcare for respiratory illness sufferers, investors can benefit from potential returns on their investment as Keva Health scales and expands.
To learn more about Keva Health's campaign on StartEngine and to participate in this exciting investment opportunity, please visit startengine.com/kevahealth and sign up for information sessions.
