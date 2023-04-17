Sports Law Podcast Features Lawyer Todd Shumaker of Church Church Hittle + Antrim; Firm Recognized as Industry Leader

The firm was also honored recently by Hackney Publications as one of the “100 best firms with sports law practices you need to know about” on www.100lawfirms.com. Church Church Hittle + Antrim was recognized for several specialty areas in which the firm’s practice excels.
The portal serves as a resource for those in the sports industry who need counsel with experience in sports law. Hackney Publications relies on readers, professors, and other industry experts in creating the list.
CCHA’s college sports practice was in its seventh year when Shumaker joined. He was quick to credit the work of his current colleagues Kelleigh Fagan and Jane McGill in building the practice during those years, along with newer practice group members Matt Banker, Kara Carlson, Connor Glass and James Nussbaum for their collective work in continuing to expand its reach in the college sports space.
“We have an incredible team, which has helped us to build a strong national reputation,” said Shumaker, who prior to joining CCHA in 2021 spent seven and half years with the enforcement staff at the NCAA.
Working for the association, he investigated and processed violations of NCAA rules across all three divisions as an associate director and, more recently, helped develop processes and procedures related to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. During his time with the NCAA, Shumaker also sat as an appeals panelist for USA Basketball, served as a liaison to the Board of Governors Student-Athlete Engagement Committee and the Division II Enforcement and Infractions Task Force and helped lead diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts as chair of the Enforcement Inclusion Guiding Team and as a member of the LGBTQ-A+ Employee Engagement Group leadership team.
From 2007 to 2013, Shumaker was an attorney and Chief Compliance Officer with the Indiana Office of Inspector General and State Ethics Commission where he assisted in public corruption investigations and adjudicated ethics violations.
Shumaker received his undergraduate degree in political science from Taylor University before earning his juris doctor from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis. During his time with the NCAA, he also completed a master’s degree with the Butler University College of Education.
“Todd has done remarkable job of transitioning from the NCAA to private practice, where he has helped establish CCHA as a go-to firm for those institutions of higher learning that want to be proactive about compliance as well as reactive when they need to address a problem,” said Holt Hackney, the founder and publisher of Hackney Publications. “We are very excited to share his unique story in this segment.”
Going forward, those interested in being notified when a segment of the podcast goes live can subscribe by visiting here.
About CCHA
Founded in 1880, CCHA is the oldest law firm in Hamilton County, Indiana. As a full-service law firm, CCHA provides a myriad of legal services to clients across a wide variety of practice areas including complex litigation, personal injury, governmental entity and municipal law, education, business formation and representation, divorce and family law, estate planning and administration, real estate law, criminal law, labor and employment law, mediation services and appellate litigation. Church Church Hittle + Antrim serves clients throughout Indiana, with offices in Noblesville, Fishers, Fort Wayne, Tipton, Merrillville, and Westfield.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
